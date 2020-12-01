Professor, Department of Dermatology, School of Medicine Director, Skin Study Center, School of Medicine Teaching Interests Specialties: Cosmetic, Laser Dermatology, Photomedicine, General Dermatology Research Information Research Interests Dr. Baron’s research lab main goal is to facilitate translational research in dermatology and photodermatology. This includes development of photodynamic therapy (PDT) and photoprotective strategies, as well as understanding mechanisms of disease and intervention in the context of investigator-initiated human studies. The current areas of focus include: Photodynamic therapy with silicon phthalocyanine Pc4 for neoplastic Inflammatory (psoriasis) and infectious diseases of the skin Analysis of effects of sunscreens and antioxidants in human skin Oral probiotics and UV-induced cutaneous immunosuppression Awards and Honors Excellent Performance as Chief of Dermatology 2005 Cleveland Veterans Affairs Medical Center Outstanding Performance as Chief of Dermatology 2008 Cleveland Veterans Affairs Medical Center Helen Evans Midcareer Faculty Award 2011 School of Medicine Teledermatology cited as Best Practices 2011 Department of Veterans Affairs External Appointments Associate Professor - Dermatology, Case Western Reserve University Chief - Dermatology, VA Medical Center, Cleveland, Ohio Director - Photomedicine, Attending Medical Staff, Dermatology, University Hospitals of Cleveland, Ohio Director - Skin Study Center, University Hospitals Research, Institute/Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, OH Clinical Program Director - VISN 10 Teledermatology Acting Director - Skin Study Center, University Hospitals Research Institute, Cleveland, OH Director - Dermatology for Primary Care Training, Firm B, Medicine Clinic, VA Medical Center, Cleveland, OH Publications View Dr. Baron's publications in PubMed View Dr. Baron's PubMed by Topic: PDT, Photoprotection, Phototherapy, Photopheresis Book Chapters: Taylor CR and Baron ED. Guttate Psoriasis. In: William James (Chief Ed.) eMedicine: Dermatology. St. Petersburg: eMedicine Corporation, 2000. Taylor CR and Baron ED. Pustular Psoriasis. In: William James (Chief Ed.) eMedicine: Dermatology. St. Petersburg: eMedicine Corporation, 2000. Baron ED and Taylor CR. Solar Urticaria. In: William James (Chief Ed.) eMedicine: Dermatology. St. Petersburg: eMedicine Corporation, 2000. Baron ED. The immune system and carcinogenesis of basal and squamous cell carcinomas. In: Jorge Reichrath (Chief Ed) Molecular mechanisms of basal and squamous cell carcinoma. 2006. Landes Bioscience/Springer, USA; pp 43-48. Yu SH, Bordeaux JS, Baron ED. The immune system and skin cancer. In: Reichrath J, ed. Sunlight, Vitamin D and Skin Cancer, Second Edition. Austin/NewYork: Landes Bioscience and Springer Science+Business Media, 2013; epub ahead of print http://www.landesbioscience.com/curie/chapter/5403/. Books Elma D. Baron, ed. Light-based therapies for skin of color. Springer Verlag publishers, London, 2009. Education MD University of the Philippines College of Medicine, Manila, Philippines Residencies, Internships and Fellowships Dermatology Residency Philippine General Hospital/University of the Philippines, Manila Clinical Fellowship in Photomedicine Department of Dermatology, Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA Research Fellowship in Photoimmunology Skin Study Center, Department of Dermatology, University Hospitals of Cleveland Research Institute/Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, OH Clinical Fellowship in Dermatology and Photobiology Department of Dermatology, University Hospitals of Cleveland, Cleveland, OH Internship in Internal Medicine Department of Internal Medicine, University Hospitals of Cleveland, Cleveland, OH Trainee: Certificate Course in The Advancing Manager Case Western Reserve University Weatherhead School of Management, Cleveland, OH Additional Information Elma Baron, M.D. joined Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in 2003. Dr. Baron’s training, began at the University of the Philippines, College of Medicine, where she was accepted into the Dermatology Residency and became Chief Resident. She then entered fellowships in Clinical Photomedicine at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School followed by a fellowship in Dermatology, Photobiology, Translational and Cutaneous Oncology at Case Western Reserve University/University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center/VA Medical Center, and a research fellowship in Lasers & Photomedicine. Dr. Baron is the Chief of the Dermatology Service at the VA Medical Center, Director of Photomedicine, at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, and Director of Translational Research Core & Skin Study Center, at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center. As Chief of the Dermatology Service at the VA Medical Center, Dr. Baron pioneered Telemedicine to accommodate the needs of 13 Community Based Outpatient Centers serving a large region of Ohio veterans. As Director of Photomedicine, Dr. Baron is highly recognized for her expertise in diseases caused by light exposure, as well as for her expertise in therapeutics using various wavelengths of light for specific conditions. As Director of the Skin Study Center, Dr. Baron oversees a clinical research unit in which she has developed the capability to measure a suite of human skin physiologic and damage responses to quantifiable environmental stressors and injuries. As Director of Translational Research Core she interfaces with numerous investigators who wish to translate basic findings into studies using elicited responses normal human skin, or skin from patients with certain skin diseases or malignancies. Dr. Baron is highly committed to enabling research fellows and students to have a positive productive research experience to further their career development. She is heavily engaged in all aspects of our teaching mission. Her teaching is highly valued by the residents, who learn their basic surgical skills, medical dermatology, and phototherapeutic skills, including laser therapies, from Dr. Baron. Dr. Baron’s academic area of focus is in Photomedicine, Translational Medicine, and Teledermatology. She is nationally recognized for her contributions to understanding how sunlight and specific wavelengths of light interact with skin and modify its structure and function in health, disease and premature aging.