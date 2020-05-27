Emily E. Volk, MD, MBA, FCAP is the Senior Vice President, Clinical Services for University Health System in San Antonio, Texas. In addition, as a Clinical Assistant Professor of Pathology at the University of Texas-Health, she practices cytopathology and surgical pathology. Dr. Volk, board-certified in anatomic and clinical pathology with subspecialty certification in cytopathology, received her medical degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City in 1993. Dr. Volk completed her pathology residency training with a certification year in Surgical Pathology with an emphasis in Gastrointestinal Pathology at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Cleveland, Ohio in 1998. Dr. Volk completed her fellowship in cytopathology at William Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, MI. Dr. Volk serves on the Executive Board of the Texas Society of Pathologists and is past president of the Michigan Society of Pathologists. At the College of American Pathologists, she serves on the Board of Governors and is the Vice-Chair of the Council and Government Professional Affairs. She chairs the Pathologists Quality Registry Committee for the CAP.