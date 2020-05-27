Emily E. Volk, MD, MBA, FCAP is the Senior Vice President, Clinical Services for University Health System in San Antonio, Texas. In addition, as a Clinical Assistant Professor of Pathology at the University of Texas-Health, she practices cytopathology and surgical pathology. Dr. Volk, board-certified in anatomic and clinical pathology with subspecialty certification in cytopathology, received her medical degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City in 1993. Dr. Volk completed her pathology residency training with a certification year in Surgical Pathology with an emphasis in Gastrointestinal Pathology at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Cleveland, Ohio in 1998. Dr. Volk completed her fellowship in cytopathology at William Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, MI. Dr. Volk serves on the Executive Board of the Texas Society of Pathologists and is past president of the Michigan Society of Pathologists. At the College of American Pathologists, she serves on the Board of Governors and is the Vice-Chair of the Council and Government Professional Affairs. She chairs the Pathologists Quality Registry Committee for the CAP.
Fortunately, research is accelerating worldwide, and we can expect antibody testing to improve. Until then, I urge you to maintain all social-distancing guidelines — getting through this together depends on it.
"In the beginning, we saw strict adherence to travel history, upper respiratory symptoms, and fever for people allowed to get testing," she said in an interview.
“As the tests have become more locally available and the turnaround time has become better, the limitations on the previous testing such as travel history and a very limited set of symptoms has been changed.”
- Testing, Testing, and More Testing: Newswise Live COVID-19 Expert Panel
“We know among CAP-accredited laboratories there are more labs doing PCR testing than there are antibody testing. We also know that laboratories are still struggling to get enough reagents and enough supplies and so we do look to public and private partners to clear up those supply chain issues.”
