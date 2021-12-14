Emily Falk is a Professor of Communication, Psychology, and Marketing at the University of Pennsylvania; Director of Penn's Communication Neuroscience Lab; and a Distinguished Fellow of the Annenberg Public Policy Center. Falk is an expert in the science of behavior change. Her research uses tools from psychology, neuroscience, and communication to examine what makes messages persuasive, why and how ideas spread, and what makes people effective communicators. Her research has been recognized by numerous awards, including early career awards from the International Communication Association, the Society for Personality and Social Psychology Attitudes Division, a Fulbright grant, the Social and Affective Neuroscience Society, a DARPA Young Faculty Award, and the NIH Director’s New Innovator Award. She was named a Rising Star by the Association for Psychological Science. She received her bachelor’s degree in Neuroscience from Brown University and her Ph.D. in Psychology from the University of California, Los Angeles.
Title
Cited By
Year
Sharing the small moments: ephemeral social interaction on Snapchat
507
2016
Predicting persuasion-induced behavior change from the brain
342
2010
From neural responses to population behavior: neural focus group predicts population-level media effects
316
2012
Impulsivity and inhibitory control deficits are associated with unhealthy eating in young adults
284
2012
Neural activity during health messaging predicts reductions in smoking above and beyond self-report
270
2011
Beyond brain mapping: Using neural measures to predict real-world outcomes
264
2013
Social status modulates neural activity in the mentalizing network
228
2012
In the trenches of real-world self-control: neural correlates of breaking the link between craving and smoking
205
2011
Self-affirmation alters the brain’s response to health messages and subsequent behavior change
173
2015
What is a representative brain? Neuroscience meets population science
160
2013
Dissociable Neural Systems Support Retrieval of How and Why Action Knowledge
135
2010
Functional brain imaging predicts public health campaign success
134
2016
Persuasion, influence, and value: Perspectives from communication and social neuroscience
124
2018
A neural model of valuation and information virality
121
2017
Creating buzz: the neural correlates of effective message propagation
109
2013
Using SMS text messaging to assess moderators of smoking reduction: Validating a new tool for ecological measurement of health behaviors.
103
2011
Brain connectivity dynamics during social interaction reflect social network structure
102
2017
Narcissists’ social pain seen only in the brain
95
2015
Neural responses to exclusion predict susceptibility to social influence
90
2014
Neural correlates of susceptibility to group opinions in online word-of-mouth recommendations
88
2015