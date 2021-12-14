Emily Falk, PhD

University of Pennsylvania, Annenberg School for Communication

Professor of Communication, Psychology, and Marketing

Expertise: NeuroscienceCommunication NeuroscienceBehavior ChangePublic Health campaignsPersuasion

Emily Falk is a Professor of Communication, Psychology, and Marketing at the University of Pennsylvania; Director of Penn's Communication Neuroscience Lab; and a Distinguished Fellow of the Annenberg Public Policy Center. Falk is an expert in the science of behavior change. Her research uses tools from psychology, neuroscience, and communication to examine what makes messages persuasive, why and how ideas spread, and what makes people effective communicators.

Her research has been recognized by numerous awards, including early career awards from the International Communication Association, the Society for Personality and Social Psychology Attitudes Division, a Fulbright grant, the Social and Affective Neuroscience Society, a DARPA Young Faculty Award, and the NIH Director’s New Innovator Award. She was named a Rising Star by the Association for Psychological Science. She received her bachelor’s degree in Neuroscience from Brown University and her Ph.D. in Psychology from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Title

Cited By

Year

Sharing the small moments: ephemeral social interaction on Snapchat

507

2016

Predicting persuasion-induced behavior change from the brain

342

2010

From neural responses to population behavior: neural focus group predicts population-level media effects

316

2012

Impulsivity and inhibitory control deficits are associated with unhealthy eating in young adults

284

2012

Neural activity during health messaging predicts reductions in smoking above and beyond self-report

270

2011

Beyond brain mapping: Using neural measures to predict real-world outcomes

264

2013

Social status modulates neural activity in the mentalizing network

228

2012

In the trenches of real-world self-control: neural correlates of breaking the link between craving and smoking

205

2011

Self-affirmation alters the brain’s response to health messages and subsequent behavior change

173

2015

What is a representative brain? Neuroscience meets population science

160

2013

Dissociable Neural Systems Support Retrieval of How and Why Action Knowledge

135

2010

Functional brain imaging predicts public health campaign success

134

2016

Persuasion, influence, and value: Perspectives from communication and social neuroscience

124

2018

A neural model of valuation and information virality

121

2017

Creating buzz: the neural correlates of effective message propagation

109

2013

Using SMS text messaging to assess moderators of smoking reduction: Validating a new tool for ecological measurement of health behaviors.

103

2011

Brain connectivity dynamics during social interaction reflect social network structure

102

2017

Narcissists’ social pain seen only in the brain

95

2015

Neural responses to exclusion predict susceptibility to social influence

90

2014

Neural correlates of susceptibility to group opinions in online word-of-mouth recommendations

88

2015

