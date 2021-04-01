Emily Graham is an quantitative ecosystem ecologist in the Earth and Biological Sciences Division at PNNL and the leader of EMSL's Biogeochemical Transformations Integrated Research Platform. She leads EMSL’s 1000 Soils Pilot and a key member of PNNL’s soil microbiome SFA. She holds a joint faculty position in the School of Biological Sciences at Washington State University. Research Interests Microbial Ecology

Organic Matter and Integrated Biogeochemical Cycling

Disturbance and Urban Ecology Education PhD in Biogeoscience, Environmental Studies, University of Colorado at Boulder, 2015

MS in Biogeoscience, Environmental Studies, University of Colorado at Boulder, 2012

BS in Biology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, 2009