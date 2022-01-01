Emma's research focuses on parent-child interactions in the context of feeding, eating and mealtimes. Topics she can talk about include: children's eating behaviours; fathers' roles in child feeding; parents' feeding practices and behaviours; childhood obesity; peer influences on eating behaviours; eating and exercise in children and adolescents; young mothers' infant feeding decisions; parenting styles and practices; and mental health and parenting practices.
Title
Cited By
Year
COVID-19 and coping: Absence of previous mental health issues as a potential risk factor for poor wellbeing in females
2023
Prospective associations between parental feeding practices used in toddlerhood and preschool children's appetite vary according to appetite avidity in toddlerhood
2023
Reciprocal associations between parental feeding practices and child eating behaviours from toddlerhood to early childhood: bivariate latent change analysis in the Gemini cohort
2
2023
Parental feeding practices as a response to child appetitive traits in toddlerhood and early childhood: a discordant twin analysis of the Gemini cohort
2023
Support for athletes with eating psychopathology symptoms: Exploring the views of athletes, coaches and sport practitioners
5
2023
Offering vegetables to children at breakfast time in nursery and kindergarten settings: the Veggie Brek feasibility and acceptability cluster randomised controlled trial
2023
Profile Analysis of Children's Eating Behaviour: Identifying Avid Eaters
2023
Appetite in Preschoolers: Producing Evidence for Tailoring Interventions Effectively-the APPETItE Study Protocol
2022
Boredom-induced emotional eating in children aged 6-9-years
2022
Would offering vegetables to children for breakfast increase their total daily vegetable intake?
1
2022
The impact of critical comments from teammates on athletes’ eating and exercise psychopathology
1
2022
Strategies and behaviors used by mothers in interactions with their young children during a mealtime in peri-urban areas of Huánuco, Peru
1
2022
Nurturing children's development through healthy eating and active living: Time for policies to support effective interventions in the context of responsive emotional support …
2022
Changes to physical activity in relation to women's disordered eating and compulsive exercise: A longitudinal study during the Covid-19 pandemic
2022
Preschool-aged children’s food approach tendencies interact with food parenting practices and maternal emotional eating to predict children’s emotional eating in a cross …
3
2022
Family mealtime emotions and food parenting practices among mothers of young children: Development of the Mealtime Emotions Measure for Parents (MEM‐P)
1
2022
Predicting preschool children's emotional eating: The role of parents' emotional eating, feeding practices and child temperament
6
2022
Evaluating a motivational and psycho‐educational self‐help intervention for athletes with mild eating disorder symptoms: A mixed methods feasibility study
4
2022
Sociocultural Influences on Exercise Behaviors and Attitudes in Adolescence
2022
A prospective study of teammate factors on athletes’ well-being, disordered eating, and compulsive exercise.
3
2022