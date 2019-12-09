A Postdoctoral Bye Fellow in Earth Sciences; Director of Studies Volcanic eruptions release vast quantities of ash, gas, and aerosols into the atmosphere. These emissions pose significant societal, environmental and climatic hazards that operate over a range of timescales from days to decades. My research focuses on constraining the magmatic processes that govern the magnitude and impact of volcanic emissions: my previous work investigated how volcanic ash is formed during eruptions, whilst my current research explores the geochemical controls on the outgassing of sulfur and metals from volcanoes, and the implications for the global sulfur cycle. A key aspect of my on-going work is the development and field application of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for in-situ gas measurements within previously accessible volcanic plumes. Degrees & Honours MSci, Earth Sciences (Oxford) PhD, Volcanology (Bristol) Awards & Prizes ‘Sulfide saturation in mafic magmas: Implications for sulfur and metal outgassing’ project funded by The Leverhulme Trust (2017–present) ‘Community-based monitoring of volcanic ash hazard at Volcán de Fuego, Guatemala’ project funded by the Cabot Institute Innovation Fund (2015–2016)