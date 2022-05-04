Eren Ozguven, PhD

Eren Ozguven, PhD

Florida State University

Associate Professor, FAMU-FSU College of Engineering and Director of the Resilient Infrastructure and Disaster Response (RIDER) Center

Expertise: Climate ChangeDisaster ResponseHurricane

Ozguven directs the Resilient Infrastructure and Disaster Response Center, which promotes all-inclusive and equitable disaster resilience for vulnerable populations. His research interests include transportation accessibility, modeling of emergency evacuation operations, urban mobility and smart cities and the simulation of transportation networks. Recent scholarship focuses on the relationships among different infrastructure networks in Florida and how that contributes to disaster preparation.

