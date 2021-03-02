Dr. Brevik teaches courses in geology and soil science at Dickinson State University, coordinates the Environmental Science degree program, and advises undergraduate research. He has taught at Valdosta State University (Georgia) and Dickinson State University during his faculty career. Dr. Brevik’s research interests include combining information from soil science and geology, soil genesis, and the impact of humans on soil properties and processes, as well as soil science history, education, and links between soil science and culture. He is an active member of the European Geoscience Union, International Union of Soil Sciences, and Soil Science Society of America.