Eric Wang is the Senior Director of Machine Intelligence at Turnitin, focusing on leveraging AI to improve learning experiences and promote academic integrity around the world. Eric is a leader in developing applications of AI for academia, government laboratories and industry, and he specializes in developing and deploying AI that emphasizes fairness, accessibility and transparency. He holds a BS and a PhD in Electrical and Computer engineering from The Ohio State University and Duke University, respectively.
In the last decade, “Deep Learning” or “Neural Network” machines have superseded many older ML approaches in performance, and are currently considered state-of-the-art in performance in fields ranging from computer vision and natural language understandin