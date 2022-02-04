Eric Wiebelhaus-Brahm is an Associate Professor in the School of Public Affairs and Coordinator of the Middle Eastern Studies Program at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. His research agenda focuses on transitional justice, human rights, post-conflict reconstruction, and democratization across the developing world. He critically examines the empirical and normative arguments used to justify the introduction of social and economic policies in societies emerging from periods of conflict and repression. Much of his work has focused on using social science research methods to evaluate transitional justice mechanisms. His research is driven by a normative desire to set more realistic policy expectations, particularly among victims and marginalized groups. Dr. Wiebelhaus-Brahm’s most recent book, Truth Commissions and Transitional Societies, was published by Routledge (2010). As of mid-2018, Eric also is the author of 11 book chapters and 17 peer-reviewed articles that have appeared in journals such as the Journal of Peace Research, International Journal of Transitional Justice, and Journal of Human Rights. Dr. Wiebelhaus-Brahm is a co-investigator on the UK Global Challenges Research Fund-supported “Strategic Network on Justice, Conflict and Development” that links a group of academics and practitioners in the developed world with those in Colombia, Sri Lanka, Syria, and Uganda. He is also a co-investigator on a Norwegian Research Council grant evaluating the implementation record of the recommendations of 13 Latin American truth commissions. He served as a volunteer with the Liberian Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Diaspora Project between 2007 and 2009. Eric earned his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Colorado at Boulder.