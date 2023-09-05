Erik Gordon, PhD

University of Michigan Ross School of Business

Clinical Assistant Professor

Expertise: entrepreneurship and technology commercializationVenture Capitalcorporate governance and activismMergers And Acquisitionssecurities and financial services regulationsthe biomedical industry

Gordon’s interests focus on entrepreneurship and technology commercialization. His expertise also includes alliances and joint ventures, intellectual property strategy and licensing, and the roles and operations of board of directors. Gordon is frequently quoted in the New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, and other outlets. He teaches entrepreneurial studies and strategy topics. He holds a BA in economics from Bucknell University and a JD from The Albany Law School of Union University.


 

