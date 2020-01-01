Specialization: Health Policy Erika Martin is a Professor of Public Administration and Policy. She is a faculty affiliate in the Department of Health Policy, Management & Behavior, the Center for Collaborative HIV Research in Practice and Policy, and the Center for Technology in Government. Her research focuses on infectious disease policies and programs, the allocation of scarce public health resources, the adoption and impact of public health policies, public health infrastructure and data systems, and translating evidence-based research into practice. She applies diverse research approaches, including program evaluation, modeling, analysis of administrative and survey data, key informant interviews, and economic analysis. She directs the Coalition for Applied Modeling and Prevention (CAMP), a multi-institution consortium funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CAMP is dedicated to creating models that improve public health decision-making at the national, state, and local levels in the areas of HIV, viral hepatitis, sexually transmitted infections, tuberculosis, and school/adolescent health. For more information, please visit the CAMP website. At Rockefeller College, she teaches courses on research design and program evaluation.