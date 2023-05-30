Erin Coughlan de Perez, PhD

Erin Coughlan de Perez, PhD

Tufts University

Research Director

Expertise: climate change adaptation measuresdisaster risk reductionclimate change and foodFood Productionheat and droughtFloodHumanitarian Responseclimate forecast

Erin Coughlan de Perez bridges science, policy, and practice in her research on climate risk management around the world. She focuses on extreme events, exploring how droughts, floods, heatwaves, and other climate shocks can be anticipated before they happen. Erin works with humanitarian teams on the development of early action protocols to avoid disaster impacts, and she researches the adoption and effectiveness of climate change adaptation measures. She is a research director at the Feinstein International Center at Tufts University.

Title

Cited By

Year

Future-Proofing Health Against Climate Catastrophe

Professor at Tufts University, is leading an international, interdisciplinary team of researchers in identifying methods to prevent negative health outcomes after climate-related disasters like floods, typhoons, and droughts.
03-Nov-2023 11:05:23 AM EDT

New Research Suggests Wheat Crops May Be Threatened by Unprecedented Heat and Drought

A recent study led by a researcher at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University found that the likelihood of extreme temperatures that could affect crop yields has increased significantly in wheat-producing regions of the U.S. and China.
30-May-2023 05:00:51 AM EDT

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.08569