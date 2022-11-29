Erin Fehr is Yup’ik and the assistant director and archivist at the Sequoyah National Research Center at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, where she has been since 2011. She co-authored the “American Indians in World War I” webpage for the United States World War One Centennial Commission in 2019 and continues to support the research conducted by the Valor Medals Review Task Force. She received a Master of Music in Musicology and a Master of Library and Information Studies from the University of Oklahoma. Her areas of research include the musical education and performance of Native Americans during and after the boarding school era, Native Americans in World War I, and the history of American Indian marching bands. She serves as the secretary for the American Indian Center of Arkansas Board of Directors.