Erin MacDonald is an Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Stanford University and the Faculty Director of the MS Design Impact Program. She received an M.S. and Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan; and a B.S. with Honors in Materials Science and Engineering from Brown University. She was a Sloan School of Management Postdoctoral Associate and Mechanical Engineering Instructor at MIT from 2008 to 2009 and an Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Iowa State University from 2009 to 2014. MacDonald spent several years designing hiking products before returning to graduate school and holds two patents on consumer product designs. She is the 2012 ASME Design Automation Committee Outstanding Young Investigator, a twice-selected participant in the National Academy of Engineering Frontiers of Engineering program, a Big 12 Faculty Fellow, and a former NSF Graduate Fellow. MacDonald’s research integrates concepts from psychology, economics, and marketing into engineering design methods to better represent the user; an effort she terms "quantified cognitive empathy in design engineering." A main goal of her research is to increase the sustainability of products and technologies by improving the representation of the consumer and other stakeholders in the design process.
Could the development of a smart water faucet that is able to adapt to human usage patterns result in a significant reduction in household water usage and teach people how to use water more carefully? A recently presented technical paper, written by a res
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Preference Inconsistency in Multidisciplinary Design Decision Making
|
109
|
2007
|
Morphing Banner Advertising
|
69
|
2014
|
Impact of product design representation on customer judgment
|
61
|
2013
|
A system-level cost-of-energy wind farm layout optimization with landowner modeling
|
60
|
2014
|
Seven cognitive concepts for successful eco-design
|
53
|
2015
|
The Construction of Preferences for Crux and Sentinel Product Attributes
|
46
|
2007
|
Considering landowner participation in wind farm layout optimization
|
41
|
2012
|
Priming Designers to Communicate Sustainability
|
39
|
2012
|
Market-system design optimization with consider-then-choose models
|
38
|
2014
|
Product semantics and wine portfolio optimisation
|
38
|
2009
|
Eye-Tracking Data Predict Importance of Product Features and Saliency of Size Change
|
29
|
2013
|
The Kano method’s imperfections, and implications in product decision theory
|
28
|
2006
|
A new model for wind farm layout optimization with landowner decisions
|
26
|
2011
|
Trigger features on prototypes increase preference for sustainability
|
20
|
2013
|
Products' Shared Visual Features Do Not Cancel in Consumer Decisions
|
19
|
2015
|
An Investigation of Sustainability, Preference, and Profitability in Design Optimization
|
18
|
2010
|
Recrystallization textures in tantalum sheet and wire
|
18
|
2000
|
Impact of product design representation on customer judgment with associated eye gaze patterns
|
16
|
2012
|
Exploring the Effects of a Product's Sustainability Triggers on Pro-Environmental Decision-Making
|
15
|
2018
|
The construction of preference in engineering design and implications for green products
|
14
|
2008
“This could be an important step to curbing resource usage in our rapidly advancing society.”
- Study Suggests Automated Faucets Could Influence Human Behavior While Conserving Water