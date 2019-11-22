Erin MacDonald, MS, PhD

Erin MacDonald is an Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Stanford University and the Faculty Director of the MS Design Impact Program. She received an M.S. and Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan; and a B.S. with Honors in Materials Science and Engineering from Brown University. She was a Sloan School of Management Postdoctoral Associate and Mechanical Engineering Instructor at MIT from 2008 to 2009 and an Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Iowa State University from 2009 to 2014. MacDonald spent several years designing hiking products before returning to graduate school and holds two patents on consumer product designs.

She is the 2012 ASME Design Automation Committee Outstanding Young Investigator, a twice-selected participant in the National Academy of Engineering Frontiers of Engineering program, a Big 12 Faculty Fellow, and a former NSF Graduate Fellow. MacDonald’s research integrates concepts from psychology, economics, and marketing into engineering design methods to better represent the user; an effort she terms "quantified cognitive empathy in design engineering." A main goal of her research is to increase the sustainability of products and technologies by improving the representation of the consumer and other stakeholders in the design process.

Preference Inconsistency in Multidisciplinary Design Decision Making

109

2007

Morphing Banner Advertising

69

2014

Impact of product design representation on customer judgment

61

2013

A system-level cost-of-energy wind farm layout optimization with landowner modeling

60

2014

Seven cognitive concepts for successful eco-design

53

2015

The Construction of Preferences for Crux and Sentinel Product Attributes

46

2007

Considering landowner participation in wind farm layout optimization

41

2012

Priming Designers to Communicate Sustainability

39

2012

Market-system design optimization with consider-then-choose models

38

2014

Product semantics and wine portfolio optimisation

38

2009

Eye-Tracking Data Predict Importance of Product Features and Saliency of Size Change

29

2013

The Kano method’s imperfections, and implications in product decision theory

28

2006

A new model for wind farm layout optimization with landowner decisions

26

2011

Trigger features on prototypes increase preference for sustainability

20

2013

Products' Shared Visual Features Do Not Cancel in Consumer Decisions

19

2015

An Investigation of Sustainability, Preference, and Profitability in Design Optimization

18

2010

Recrystallization textures in tantalum sheet and wire

18

2000

Impact of product design representation on customer judgment with associated eye gaze patterns

16

2012

Exploring the Effects of a Product's Sustainability Triggers on Pro-Environmental Decision-Making

15

2018

The construction of preference in engineering design and implications for green products

14

2008

