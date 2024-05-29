Dr. Erminia Massarelli is a hematologist in Duarte, California and is affiliated with City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center. She received her medical degree from University of Naples Faculty of Medicine and has been in practice for more than 20 years. Dr. Erminia Massarelli has expertise in treating lung cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, among other conditions - see all areas of expertise. Dr. Erminia Massarelli accepts Medicare, Blue Cross, United Healthcare - see other insurance plans accepted.