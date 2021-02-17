Dr. Sink is chief of the Hip Preservation Service at HSS. He is a foremost expert in the treatment of hip disorders in patients ranging in age from newborns to adults. He evaluates and treats hip pain, hip dysplasia, femoroacetabular impingement (FAI), labral tears, Perthes disease and slipped capital femoral epiphysis (SCFE). He specializes in hip preservation procedures such as periacetabular osteotomies, arthroscopic repair of labral tears, open hip reductions, osteotomies of the hip and surgical procedures to address dislocations. He has authored over 60 peer reviewed articles and has particular academic and research interest in the outcomes of hip preservation procedures. Dr. Sink is involved in teaching other surgeons on a national and international level and collaborates with several other specialized hip surgeons in the country on outcomes research to study and develop the latest treatments for complex hip disorders.