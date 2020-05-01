Ernest Goss is the Jack MacAllister Chair in Regional Economics at Creighton University and served as the initial director for Creighton’s Institute for Economic Inquiry. He is also principal of the Goss Institute in Denver, Colo. Goss received his Ph.D. in economics from The University of Tennessee in 1983 and is a former faculty research fellow at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center. He was a visiting scholar with the Congressional Budget Office for 2003-2004, and has testified before the U.S. Congress, the Kansas Legislature, and the Nebraska Legislature. In the fall of 2005, the Nebraska Attorney General appointed Goss to head a task force examining gasoline pricing in the state.