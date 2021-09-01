Esprene received her B.A. from University of Guyana W.I., an M.A. from Penn State Harrisburg, and a doctorate in Community Psychology from the University of Miami. As a GVRC Postdoctoral, her research will focus on gun violence, with an emphasis on intimate partner violence (IPV) among Black, Caribbean, and immigrant populations. Dr. Liddell-Quintyn is intentional about moving beyond traditional approaches that rely on intrapsychic treatment models. Instead, it focuses on partnering with communities to co-create systemic solutions that target intimate partner violence among people of color. As a Community-Engaged Scholar (CES), she employs qualitative methodologies to examine intimate partner violence and grounds her research in Community Based Participatory (CBPR) research. CBPR is a philosophical paradigm that emerged from recognizing the limits of conducting research on communities instead of with communities. It includes principles of working with community partners on matters they identify as relevant and salient to their needs.