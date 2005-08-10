The lab of Evan Snyder, M.D. Ph.D. at Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute, is at the forefront of stem cell research, investigating how neural stem cells can be used to treat diseases like Parkinson’s disease & Bipolar disorder.
The American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE) has elected to its College of Fellows Evan Y. Snyder, M.D., Ph.D., professor and founding director of the Center for Stem Cells and Regenerative Medicine at Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute. Snyder was nominated, reviewed, and elected by his peers and members of the College of Fellows for his seminal contributions to regenerative medicine.
Scientists at Sanford Burnham Prebys have discovered that combining immunotherapy with a drug called tumor necrosis factor (TNF) eradicated a deadly type of pediatric brain tumor in mice. The discovery, published in Nature Neuroscience, is expected to lead to a clinical trial to test the benefits of the treatment in patients. The findings also hold implications for other cancers that do not respond to immunotherapy.
Scientists at Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute and Loma Linda University Health have demonstrated the promise of applying magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to predict the efficacy of using human neural stem cells to treat a brain injury—a first-ever “biomarker” for regenerative medicine that could help personalize stem cell treatments for neurological disorders and improve efficacy. The study was published in Cell Reports.
An international collaborative study led by researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute (SBP), with major participation from Yokohama School of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, and UC San Diego, has identified the molecular mechanism behind lithium’s effectiveness in treating bipolar disorder patients. The study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), utilized human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPS cells) to map lithium’s response pathway, enabling the larger pathogenesis of bipolar disorder to be identified.
Investigators at Sanford-Burnham Medical Research Institute, the Karolinska Institutet, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School and Université Libre de Bruxelles have demonstrated in mouse models that transplanted stems cells, when in direct contact with diseased neurons, send signals through specialized channels that rescue the neurons from death.
Investigators at Burnham Institute for Medical Research have deciphered a large percentage of the total protein complement (proteome) in Schizosaccharomyces pombe (S. pombe) fission yeast.
HeadNorth Foundation has pledged $975,000 to Burnham Institute for Medical Research to support cutting-edge stem cell research.
The California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) announced today the award of $3.79 million to the Burnham Institute for Medical Research (Burnham) for development of a collaborative shared laboratory and expansion of the Institute's training courses in stem cell research. Burnham was one of 17 institutions receiving grants from CIRM for a total of more than $50 million.
Human embryonic stem cells (hESCs) can treat degenerative diseases safely and effectively, and do so by invoking multiple mechanisms. These were a few of a number of conclusions arrived at by an international collaboration led by Evan Y. Snyder, M.D., Ph.D., to be published in Nature Medicine.
Burnham Institute for Medical Research will receive $ 5,925,878 in grants awarded from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine as part of the first research grants approved under Proposition 71. The Independent Citizen's Oversight Committee approved the allocation of $45 million to fund 72 grants awarded under CIRM's Scientific Excellence through Exploration and Development Grant Program.
The Burnham Institute will receive $3 M over the next three years from the NIH to develop an "Exploratory Center for Human Embryonic Stem Cell Research". The grant provides funds to support research that will advance understanding of the fundamental biology of human embryonic stem cells.
