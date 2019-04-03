Fang Fang Zhang

Tufts University

Chair, Division of Nutrition Epidemiology and Data Science

Expertise: Cancer epidemiologyFood is Medicinenutrition and cancer preventionultraprocessed foodProduce prescription programsnutritional epidemiology

Dr. Fang Fang Zhang is a cancer epidemiologist with experience in conducting population-based studies to investigate the role of nutrition in cancer prevention and control. She is Chair of the Division of Nutrition Epidemiology and Data Science at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University.


The optimal strategies to improve diet and reduce cancer are not clear. While various individual-level behavior change approaches can be effective for some people, overall benefits and long-term adherence may be modest and overall benefits poorly sustained. In contrast, population strategies can be more powerful and achieve broader impact. Supported by NIH, Dr. Zhang is leading a multidisciplinary R01 project to evaluate the effectiveness, cost, and cost-effectiveness of population-based dietary interventions at the national level on cancer outcomes in the US.

Produce Prescription Programs Yield Positive Health Benefits for Participants, Study Finds

Pooled analysis of nine produce prescription programs, which are designed to remove barriers to accessing fruits and vegetables to individuals with diet-related illness, found these programs were associated with positive health benefits, from halving food insecurity to lowering blood pressure.
25-Aug-2023 05:00:07 AM EDT

Are Americans Eating Enough Whole Grains? It Depends on Who You Ask

Overall, Americans are eating more whole-grain foods than ever before, Tufts researchers report in a new study. However, the increase in whole-grain intake over the past two decades could be 39.5% or 61.5%, depending on which definition of a whole-grain food is being used.
28-Nov-2022 05:05:31 AM EST

New Study Links Ultra-Processed Foods and Colorectal Cancer in Men

New study links men who consumed high rates of ultra-processed foods to a 29% higher risk for developing colorectal cancer than men who consumed much smaller amounts. The team led by researchers from Tufts University and Harvard University did not find the same association in women.
29-Aug-2022 10:00:21 AM EDT

Ultraprocessed Foods Now Comprise 2/3 of Calories in Children and Teen Diets

Results from two decades of data show ultraprocessed foods have become a larger part of kids’ and teens’ diets, with disparities by race and ethnicity.
05-Aug-2021 01:00:42 PM EDT

Confused by whole grain labels on food packaging? Study finds you’re not alone.

Whole grain labels are confusing to consumers, according to a new study that found many made the wrong choice when asked to pick the healthier option based on product labels. The researchers, from Tufts University and NYU, say the results provide legal evidence for changes in labeling policies.
05-Aug-2020 09:00:12 AM EDT

Nutrients from food, not supplements, linked to lower risks of death, cancer

Researchers from the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts have found that adequate intake of certain nutrients from foods—but not supplements—is linked to a reduction in all-cause mortality. There was no association between dietary supplement use and a lower risk of death.
03-Apr-2019 11:05:35 AM EDT

