Dr. Fang Fang Zhang is a cancer epidemiologist with experience in conducting population-based studies to investigate the role of nutrition in cancer prevention and control. She is Chair of the Division of Nutrition Epidemiology and Data Science at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University.
The optimal strategies to improve diet and reduce cancer are not clear. While various individual-level behavior change approaches can be effective for some people, overall benefits and long-term adherence may be modest and overall benefits poorly sustained. In contrast, population strategies can be more powerful and achieve broader impact. Supported by NIH, Dr. Zhang is leading a multidisciplinary R01 project to evaluate the effectiveness, cost, and cost-effectiveness of population-based dietary interventions at the national level on cancer outcomes in the US.
Pooled analysis of nine produce prescription programs, which are designed to remove barriers to accessing fruits and vegetables to individuals with diet-related illness, found these programs were associated with positive health benefits, from halving food insecurity to lowering blood pressure.
25-Aug-2023 05:00:07 AM EDT
Overall, Americans are eating more whole-grain foods than ever before, Tufts researchers report in a new study. However, the increase in whole-grain intake over the past two decades could be 39.5% or 61.5%, depending on which definition of a whole-grain food is being used.
28-Nov-2022 05:05:31 AM EST
New study links men who consumed high rates of ultra-processed foods to a 29% higher risk for developing colorectal cancer than men who consumed much smaller amounts. The team led by researchers from Tufts University and Harvard University did not find the same association in women.
29-Aug-2022 10:00:21 AM EDT
Results from two decades of data show ultraprocessed foods have become a larger part of kids’ and teens’ diets, with disparities by race and ethnicity.
05-Aug-2021 01:00:42 PM EDT
Whole grain labels are confusing to consumers, according to a new study that found many made the wrong choice when asked to pick the healthier option based on product labels. The researchers, from Tufts University and NYU, say the results provide legal evidence for changes in labeling policies.
05-Aug-2020 09:00:12 AM EDT
Researchers from the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts have found that adequate intake of certain nutrients from foods—but not supplements—is linked to a reduction in all-cause mortality. There was no association between dietary supplement use and a lower risk of death.
03-Apr-2019 11:05:35 AM EDT