Dr. Feilim Mac Gabhann is an associate professor of biomedical engineering at the Whiting School of Engineering and the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. He is also a core faculty member of the Institute for Computational Medicine. His research focuses on microvascular development and remodeling. Dr. Mac Gabhann serves as the director of the Hopkins Office for Undergraduate Research. His team is currently engaged in projects that include inhibiting vascular endothelial growth factor signaling in cancer and promoting vascular endothelial growth factor signaling in ischemic disease. Dr. Mac Gabhann received his undergraduate degree in chemical engineering from University College Dublin. He earned his Ph.D. in biomedical engineering from Johns Hopkins. He completed his postdoctoral fellowship at the Cardiovascular Research Center at the University of Virginia before returning to Johns Hopkins to join the faculty. His work has been recognized with numerous awards, including the NIH Pathway to Independence Award, the American Physiological Society Arthur C. Guyton Award for Excellence in Integrative Physiology and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Research Fellowship.