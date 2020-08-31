Felice J. Levine is Executive Director of the American Educational Research Association. Previously she was Executive Officer of the American Sociological Association. She was also Director of the Law and Social Science Program at the National Science Foundation (NSF) and Senior Research Social Scientist at the American Bar Foundation. She holds A.B., A.M., and Ph.D. degrees in sociology and psychology from the University of Chicago. Levine’s work focuses on research and science policy issues, research ethics, data access and sharing, the scientific and academic workforce, and higher education. She is currently collaborating on a major NSF-supported assessment of education research doctorate programs in U.S. universities, and is principal investigator of the AERA Grants Program and member of its Governing Board. Levine served on the National Human Research Protections Advisory Committee of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and on the 2000 Decennial Census Advisory Committee. She also served on the National Research Council (NRC) panel that produced the report, Putting People on the Map: Protecting Confidentiality with Linked Social-Spatial Data and chaired the NRC workshop on Protecting Student's Records and Facilitating Education Research. In addition, she co-authored Education and Training in the Social, Behavioral, and Economic Sciences: A Plan of Action, undertaken at the request of National Science Foundation. This report was published by NSF in 2004. Levine is Associate Editor of the Journal of Empirical Research on Human Research Ethics. She also serves on the Executive Committee of the Consortium of Social Science Associations, is Chair of the Board of Directors of the Council of Professional Associations on Federal Statistics, and is Secretary General of the newly established World Education Research Association. Levine is a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the American Educational Research Association, and the Association for Psychological Science as well as an elected member of the International Statistical Institute. She is also a past President of the Law and Society Association.
“AERA is horrified by this attack on our democracy; the violence wrought to the heart and soul of all humanity; and the unconscionable acts that threaten the safety of our elected officials, their staffs, and law enforcement and Capitol building workers.”– AERA Executive Director Felice J. Levine, PhD.
08-Jan-2021 04:10:39 PM EST
AERA condemns the opinions expressed by Joseph Epstein in a recent op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal criticizing Dr. Jill Biden’s use of the “Dr.” title. The op-ed was a shameful exercise in the denigration of women, doctoral education, community college faculty, and professionals who advance evidence-based practices and policies through education research. The Journal should have had second thoughts about publishing such an ill-informed, juvenile, and misogynistic piece.
14-Dec-2020 01:40:27 PM EST
The American Educational Research Association (AERA) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) will hold an interactive policy forum on “Measuring Teaching at a Global Scale—Policy Perspectives on the Findings from the Global Teaching InSights Video Study” at 9:30-11:00 am EST, Tuesday, November 24.
18-Nov-2020 01:45:18 PM EST
AERA, APA, and NCME withdrew a copyright lawsuit against Public.Resource.Org regarding its online publication of the 1999 edition of Standards for Educational and Psychological Testing, the joint work product of the three organizations. Read more
16-Oct-2020 03:20:01 PM EDT
William F. Tate IV, provost and executive vice president of academic affairs at the University of South Carolina, and a leading expert on the intersections between education, society, and public health, has been selected by the American Educational Research Association (AERA) to present the 2020 Brown Lecture in Education Research. This public lecture will take place virtually on Thursday, October 22.
31-Aug-2020 01:25:26 PM EDT