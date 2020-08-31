Felice J. Levine is Executive Director of the American Educational Research Association. Previously she was Executive Officer of the American Sociological Association. She was also Director of the Law and Social Science Program at the National Science Foundation (NSF) and Senior Research Social Scientist at the American Bar Foundation. She holds A.B., A.M., and Ph.D. degrees in sociology and psychology from the University of Chicago. Levine’s work focuses on research and science policy issues, research ethics, data access and sharing, the scientific and academic workforce, and higher education. She is currently collaborating on a major NSF-supported assessment of education research doctorate programs in U.S. universities, and is principal investigator of the AERA Grants Program and member of its Governing Board. Levine served on the National Human Research Protections Advisory Committee of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and on the 2000 Decennial Census Advisory Committee. She also served on the National Research Council (NRC) panel that produced the report, Putting People on the Map: Protecting Confidentiality with Linked Social-Spatial Data and chaired the NRC workshop on Protecting Student's Records and Facilitating Education Research. In addition, she co-authored Education and Training in the Social, Behavioral, and Economic Sciences: A Plan of Action, undertaken at the request of National Science Foundation. This report was published by NSF in 2004. Levine is Associate Editor of the Journal of Empirical Research on Human Research Ethics. She also serves on the Executive Committee of the Consortium of Social Science Associations, is Chair of the Board of Directors of the Council of Professional Associations on Federal Statistics, and is Secretary General of the newly established World Education Research Association. Levine is a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the American Educational Research Association, and the Association for Psychological Science as well as an elected member of the International Statistical Institute. She is also a past President of the Law and Society Association.