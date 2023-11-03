Fungal infections are an underappreciated global public health crisis, with over 300 million people globally afflicted with serious fungal infections, and 25 million of them at risk of dying or suffering life-long sequelae. These infections are among the most difficult-to-treat diseases, not only due to a lack of effective antifungals but also due to an incomplete understanding of their pathogenesis, resulting in ~1.6 million deaths yearly. I study one of the most common culprits, the ubiquitous environmental fungus Cryptococcus neoformans, which in 2020 was responsible for 120,000 deaths in the HIV population alone. More concerningly, due to medical advances such as organ transplants or steroid treatments, cryptococcal infection is steadily increasing in the non-HIV population. Because this fungus is present in the environment, we all will be exposed to it at some point in our lives. I specifically study and address questions related to how this pathogenic fungus establishes an infection and disseminates to cause life-threatening disease. I am specifically interested in the unique cell biology of this fungus, such as its ability to grow intracellularly, cross cellular barriers, and secrete immunomodulatory molecules, all of which are the main drivers of the disease.