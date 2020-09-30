Fiona Kouyoumdjian, MD, MPH, PhD, CCFP, FRCPC

McMaster University

Assistant Professor, Department of Family Medicine

Expertise: Population HealthPrison Health

Fiona Kouyoumdjian is a Family Physician, Public Health and Preventive Medicine Physician and Epidemiologist. She received her BA with Honors from Brown University, her MD from Dalhousie University, her MPH from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and her PhD in Epidemiology from the University of Toronto Dalla Lana School of Public Health. She completed residency training at the University of Toronto and a CIHR Fellowship at St. Michael’s Hospital.

Fiona leads a program of research focused on the health status and health care of people who experience imprisonment. Her research foci are decreasing imprisonment, improving health care and health promotion for people in prison, and supporting successful re-integration to the community for people on release from prison.

Fiona is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Family Medicine at McMaster University and an Adjunct Scientist at ICES.

Interventions to improve the health of the homeless: a systematic review

286

2005

An unusual eukaryotic protein phosphatase required for transcription by RNA polymerase II and CTD dephosphorylation in S. cerevisiae

234

1999

Effectiveness of interventions to improve the health and housing status of homeless people: a rapid systematic review

206

2011

Intimate partner violence is associated with incident HIV infection in women in Uganda

161

2013

Barriers to disclosure to children with HIV

131

2005

A systematic review of the relationships between intimate partner violence and HIV/AIDS

88

2013

A systematic review of randomized controlled trials of interventions to improve the health of persons during imprisonment and in the year after release

79

2015

Health status of prisoners in Canada: Narrative review

78

2016

Risk factors for intimate partner violence in women in the Rakai Community Cohort Study, Uganda, from 2000 to 2009

61

2013

Why are people getting tested? Self-reported reasons for seeking voluntary counseling and testing at a clinic in Chennai, India

47

2006

A systematic review and meta-analysis of the prevalence of chlamydia, gonorrhoea and syphilis in incarcerated persons

45

2012

Intimate partner violence is associated with HIV infection in women in Kenya: a cross-sectional analysis

38

2013

Mortality over 12 years of follow-up in people admitted to provincial custody in Ontario: a retrospective cohort study

37

2016

Intimate partner violence and the association with HIV risk behaviors among young men in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

31

2010

Interventions to increase testing, linkage to care and treatment of hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection among people in prisons: a systematic review

30

2018

Do people who experience incarceration age more quickly? Exploratory analyses using retrospective cohort data on mortality from Ontario, Canada

24

2017

Drug toxicity deaths after release from incarceration in Ontario, 2006-2013: review of Coroner’s cases

23

2016

The health care utilization of people in prison and after prison release: A population-based cohort study in Ontario, Canada

22

2018

Drug use prior to incarceration and associated socio-behavioural factors among males in a provincial correctional facility in Ontario, Canada

22

2014

Research on the health of people who experience detention or incarceration in Canada: a scoping review

21

2015

New research collaboration enhances primary care

The collaborate will bring together researchers, clinicians, educators and partners to work on issues that will address the diverse needs of our community, including bringing paramedics into subsidized housing, prison health research, indigenous teaching through art, bringing trained volunteers into the homes of older adults, studying how to reduce the number of unnecessary medications a patient takes, and more.
30-Sep-2020 11:35:54 AM EDT

"There is an over-representation of substance use disorders, and there also is an over-representation of risky substance use," among Canada's incarcerated population, said Dr. Fiona Kouyoumdjian.

- https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/hamilton/naxolone-hamilton-release-inmates-1.3916507

