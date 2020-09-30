Fiona Kouyoumdjian is a Family Physician, Public Health and Preventive Medicine Physician and Epidemiologist. She received her BA with Honors from Brown University, her MD from Dalhousie University, her MPH from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and her PhD in Epidemiology from the University of Toronto Dalla Lana School of Public Health. She completed residency training at the University of Toronto and a CIHR Fellowship at St. Michael’s Hospital. Fiona leads a program of research focused on the health status and health care of people who experience imprisonment. Her research foci are decreasing imprisonment, improving health care and health promotion for people in prison, and supporting successful re-integration to the community for people on release from prison. Fiona is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Family Medicine at McMaster University and an Adjunct Scientist at ICES.
Interventions to improve the health of the homeless: a systematic review
286
2005
An unusual eukaryotic protein phosphatase required for transcription by RNA polymerase II and CTD dephosphorylation in S. cerevisiae
234
1999
Effectiveness of interventions to improve the health and housing status of homeless people: a rapid systematic review
206
2011
Intimate partner violence is associated with incident HIV infection in women in Uganda
161
2013
Barriers to disclosure to children with HIV
131
2005
A systematic review of the relationships between intimate partner violence and HIV/AIDS
88
2013
A systematic review of randomized controlled trials of interventions to improve the health of persons during imprisonment and in the year after release
79
2015
Health status of prisoners in Canada: Narrative review
78
2016
Risk factors for intimate partner violence in women in the Rakai Community Cohort Study, Uganda, from 2000 to 2009
61
2013
Why are people getting tested? Self-reported reasons for seeking voluntary counseling and testing at a clinic in Chennai, India
47
2006
A systematic review and meta-analysis of the prevalence of chlamydia, gonorrhoea and syphilis in incarcerated persons
45
2012
Intimate partner violence is associated with HIV infection in women in Kenya: a cross-sectional analysis
38
2013
Mortality over 12 years of follow-up in people admitted to provincial custody in Ontario: a retrospective cohort study
37
2016
Intimate partner violence and the association with HIV risk behaviors among young men in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
31
2010
Interventions to increase testing, linkage to care and treatment of hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection among people in prisons: a systematic review
30
2018
Do people who experience incarceration age more quickly? Exploratory analyses using retrospective cohort data on mortality from Ontario, Canada
24
2017
Drug toxicity deaths after release from incarceration in Ontario, 2006-2013: review of Coroner’s cases
23
2016
The health care utilization of people in prison and after prison release: A population-based cohort study in Ontario, Canada
22
2018
Drug use prior to incarceration and associated socio-behavioural factors among males in a provincial correctional facility in Ontario, Canada
22
2014
Research on the health of people who experience detention or incarceration in Canada: a scoping review
21
2015
The collaborate will bring together researchers, clinicians, educators and partners to work on issues that will address the diverse needs of our community, including bringing paramedics into subsidized housing, prison health research, indigenous teaching through art, bringing trained volunteers into the homes of older adults, studying how to reduce the number of unnecessary medications a patient takes, and more.
30-Sep-2020 11:35:54 AM EDT
"There is an over-representation of substance use disorders, and there also is an over-representation of risky substance use," among Canada's incarcerated population, said Dr. Fiona Kouyoumdjian.
- https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/hamilton/naxolone-hamilton-release-inmates-1.3916507