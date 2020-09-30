Fiona Kouyoumdjian is a Family Physician, Public Health and Preventive Medicine Physician and Epidemiologist. She received her BA with Honors from Brown University, her MD from Dalhousie University, her MPH from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and her PhD in Epidemiology from the University of Toronto Dalla Lana School of Public Health. She completed residency training at the University of Toronto and a CIHR Fellowship at St. Michael’s Hospital. Fiona leads a program of research focused on the health status and health care of people who experience imprisonment. Her research foci are decreasing imprisonment, improving health care and health promotion for people in prison, and supporting successful re-integration to the community for people on release from prison. Fiona is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Family Medicine at McMaster University and an Adjunct Scientist at ICES.