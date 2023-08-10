Flavia Andrade is an Associate Professor at the School of Social Work at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She also holds appointments in the departments of Sociology and Kinesiology and Community Health. She is a fellow of the Gerontological Society of America. What I Do I am committed to advancing our understanding of health disparities at older ages. My hope is that everyone should age well and with good social support. My work aims to uncover factors that can help societies be more equitable and for individuals to reach better health outcomes. To do so, I use several datasets from many countries around the world, particularly Latin America and the United States. Flavia Andrade is a fellow of the Gerontological Society of America. Prior to coming to UI, she was a postdoc at the University of Chicago at the Harris School of Public Policy. Research Interests Demography, Sociology, Public Health Research Description Dr. Andrade is exploring how transitions at the population level, such as demographic, socioeconomic, nutritional, and epidemiological, are influencing health across the life course. Currently, her work has been focusing on the health of adults and older adults in Latin America and the Caribbean and Latinos in the US. Her current research focuses on several outcomes: chronic conditions (e.g., diabetes and hypertension), quality of life, disability, cognition, mental health, oral health, and life expectancy. Currently, she is involved in several international projects aimed at understanding the determinants of health disparities. The ultimate goal is to identify factors that are more malleable to changes through interventions and policies. Education PhD Sociology - University of Wisconsin-Madison

MS Population Health - University of Wisconsin-Madison

MA - Demography - Federal University of Minas Gerais, Brazil

Ba Economics - Federal University of Minas Gerais, Brazil Additional Campus Affiliations Professor, School of Social Work

Acting Director, Lemann Center for Brazilian Studies

Professor, Lemann Center for Brazilian Studies

Professor, Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies

Professor, Women & Gender in Global Perspectives

Affiliate, Center for Social and Behavioral Science Selected Publications Guimaraes, R., Andrade, F. C. D. (2020). Healthy life-expectancy and multimorbidity among older adults: do inequality and poverty matter? Archives of Gerontology and Geriatrics, 104157.

Educational differences in cognitive life expectancy among older adults in Brazil. Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, 1-8.

Andrade, F. C. D. (2010). Measuring the impact of diabetes on life expectancy and disability-free life expectancy among older adults in Mexico. The Journals of Gerontology Series B: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences, 65B(3): 381-389.