Dr. Fran Grace holds a Ph.D. in religious history, a Master's of Divinity, and a master's in political science. She teaches religious studies at the University of Redlands and is the founder of its Meditation Room, a contemplative classroom. She is a published author who recently completed "The Power of Love: A Transformed Heart Changes the World." Her expertise covers a broad scope of topics including psychology, mental health, meditation, religions, spirituality and compassion.