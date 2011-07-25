Francesca Pentimalli is Research Scientist at the National Cancer Institute of Naples, IRCCS Pascale Foundation, where she coordinates the Cell Cycle & Cancer lab. She is also Adjunct Associate Professor at the Department of Biology, College of Science and Technology, Temple University, Philadelphia, PA, USA. She obtained her MSc Degree in Biological Sciences summa cum laude in 1997 and her PhD in Molecular and Cellular Genetics in 2002, at the University of Naples Federico II, Italy. Her work was mostly dedicated to the identification of new diagnostic and prognostic biomarkers for solid tumors, focusing in particular on the molecular mechanisms underlying thyroid cancer development and progression. From 2001 to 2003, she worked as a post-doctoral fellow in the laboratory of Carlo M. Croce at the Department of Microbiology and Immunology, Kimmel Cancer Institute, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, where she contributed to the development of several mouse models of tumorigenesis and to the identification of new targets for cancer treatment. In 2004, she was awarded a post-doctoral fellowship at the Department of Cellular and Molecular Biology and Pathology at the University of Naples Federico II, School of Medicine, where she mainly focused on the study of the cell response to DNA damage. At the University of Naples Federico II, School of Medicine, she also completed the Specialization Programme in Clinical Pathology and Clinical Biochemistry, summa cum laude.
Suggest that a specific immunogenetic asset constituted by particular variants of HLA genes could underlie susceptibility to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, or predict a worse disease outcome.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
High prevalence of RET/PTC rearrangements in Ukrainian and Belarussian post-Chernobyl thyroid papillary carcinomas: a strong correlation between RET/PTC3 and the solid …
|
282
|
1999
|
Parkin, a gene implicated in autosomal recessive juvenile parkinsonism, is a candidate tumor suppressor gene on chromosome 6q25–q27
|
274
|
2003
|
Detection of high mobility group I HMGI (Y) protein in the diagnosis of thyroid tumors: HMGI (Y) expression represents a potential diagnostic indicator of carcinoma
|
183
|
1998
|
Overexpressed cyclin D3 contributes to retaining the growth inhibitor p27 in the cytoplasm of thyroid tumor cells
|
157
|
1999
|
Negative regulation of BRCA1 gene expression by HMGA1 proteins accounts for the reduced BRCA1 protein levels in sporadic breast carcinoma
|
145
|
2003
|
Transgenic mice overexpressing the wild-type form of the HMGA1 gene develop mixed growth hormone/prolactin cell pituitary adenomas and natural killer cell lymphomas
|
140
|
2005
|
Alterations of the tumor suppressor gene Parkin in non-small cell lung cancer
|
127
|
2004
|
RET activation and clinicopathologic features in poorly differentiated thyroid tumors
|
122
|
2002
|
The RET/PTC oncogene is frequently activated in oncocytic thyroid tumors (Hurthle cell adenomas and carcinomas), but not in oncocytic hyperplastic lesions
|
121
|
2002
|
Haploinsufficiency of the Hmga1 gene causes cardiac hypertrophy and myelo-lymphoproliferative disorders in mice
|
103
|
2006
|
High mobility group I (Y) proteins bind HIPK2, a serine-threonine kinase protein which inhibits cell growth
|
101
|
2001
|
RET expression in papillary thyroid cancer from patients irradiated in childhood for benign conditions
|
98
|
2002
|
CXCR4/YY1 inhibition impairs VEGF network and angiogenesis during malignancy
|
97
|
2010
|
RB1 dual role in proliferation and apoptosis: cell fate control and implications for cancer therapy
|
96
|
2015
|
Metabolic syndrome affects breast cancer risk in postmenopausal women: National Cancer Institute of Naples experience
|
96
|
2010
|
High mobility group HMGI (Y) protein expression in human colorectal hyperplastic and neoplastic diseases
|
95
|
2001
|
HMGA1 protein over-expression is a frequent feature of epithelial ovarian carcinomas
|
88
|
2003
|
HMGA1 Protein Overexpression in Human Breast Carcinomas Correlation with ErbB2 Expression
|
81
|
2004
|
Mass spectrometry‐based proteomics: The road to lung cancer biomarker discovery
|
75
|
2013
|
Endocannabinoids as emerging suppressors of angiogenesis and tumor invasion
|
71
|
2007
Held in Locri, Italy on Saturday, August 8 in the enchanting Riviera dei Gelsomini, the Women of Talent Award ceremony recognized the achievements of Francesca Pentimalli, PhD, a frequent collaborator on research with the Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO).
14-Aug-2020 01:10:50 PM EDT
Not long after the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in China, Italy was hard-hit by the infection and rapidly became one of the countries with the highest mortality rate.
23-Jul-2020 08:05:41 AM EDT
04-Jun-2020 09:55:58 AM EDT
Researchers from the lab of Antonio Giordano, M.D., Ph.D., the Founder and Director of the Sbarro Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Medicine, have identified new potential anti-tumor agents that might be effective in treating mesothelioma, one of the deadliest cancer tumors.
25-Jul-2011 04:00:00 PM EDT