Frans H.H. Leenen received his PhD and MD from the University of Utrecht, The Netherlands. He completed his residencies in internal medicine and cardiology at the University of Utrecht Medical School and teaching hospitals. He obtained postdoctoral research training at the University of Utrecht and the University of Pittsburgh. Dr. Leenen is currently Professor of Medicine and Pharmacology at the University of Ottawa School of Medicine, and Director of the Hypertension Unit at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute. Recent Publications Huang BS, Leenen FHH. The brain renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system: a major mechanism for sympathetic hyperactivity and LV remodeling and dysfunction post MI. Current Heart Failure Reports 6:81-88, 2009. Leenen FHH. The central role of the brain aldosterone-“ouabain” pathway in salt sensitive hypertension. Biochimica et Biophysica Acta, Special Issue “Molecular Basis of Disease Arterial Hypertension” 1082:1132-1139, 2010. Leenen FHH, McInnis MH, Fodor G. Obesity and the Prevalence and Management of Hypertension in Ontario. American Journal of Hypertension 23:1000-1006, 2010. Leenen FHH, Schiffrin EL. Control rates of Hypertension in North America. Editorial Commentary, Hypertension 56:571-572, 2010. Huang BS, Ahmadi S, Ahmad M, White RA, Leenen FHH. Central neuronal activation and pressor responses induced by circulating ANG II: Role of brain aldosterone-“ouabain” pathway. American Journal of Physiology 299:H422-H430, 2010 McAlister FA, Wilkins K, Joffres M, Leenen FHH, Fodor G, Gee M, Tremblay MS, Walker R. Johansen H, Campbell N. Changes in hypertension awareness, treatment, and control rates in Canada over the past two decades. Canadian Medical Association Journal, 183:1007-1013, 2011. Present Research Group Research Associates Monir Ahmad, MD Hong-Wei Wang, MD PhD Bing Huang, MD, PhD