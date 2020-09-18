Dr. Fredric Rabinowitz is a professor of psychology and associate dean at the University of Redlands and psychotherapist who specializes in working with men. He is a nationally recognized expert on the study of men and masculinity, and depression in men. Dr. Rabinowitz is one of the key architects and authors of the American Psychological Association's recently released, first-ever "2018 Guidelines for Psychological Practice with Boys and Men," a project of which he has been the steward since 2005. He is currently working on a book and has authored many articles and book chapters.