Gabriel Lockhart, MD, is a pulmonologist in the division of pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine at National Jewish Health in Colorado. Dr. Lockhart completed his residency in internal medicine at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and a pulmonary and critical care fellowship at Washington University School of Medicine/Barnes-Jewish Hospital. Dr. Lockhart volunteered for two stints in the ICU’s at Mount Sinai Health in New York City during the peak of their COVID cases. He is currently a member of a select group of physicians advising the governor of Colorado on all things COVID-related. The group is called the Governor’s Expert Emergency Epidemic Response Committee medical advisory group. Dr. Lockhart is advising the group on vaccine distribution, among other things. Besides his COVID-related activities, Dr. Lockhart practices general pulmonology with focus on specialty clinics, including interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis and bronchiectasis, asthma/obstructive lung disease, and pre/post-transplant clinics. He is a member of the American Thoracic Society and was one of a number of speakers who presented COVID-19: Global Perspectives at the ATS 2020 Virtual International Conference August 2020.