Gabriel Lockhart, MD, is a pulmonologist in the division of pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine at National Jewish Health in Colorado. Dr. Lockhart completed his residency in internal medicine at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and a pulmonary and critical care fellowship at Washington University School of Medicine/Barnes-Jewish Hospital. Dr. Lockhart volunteered for two stints in the ICU’s at Mount Sinai Health in New York City during the peak of their COVID cases. He is currently a member of a select group of physicians advising the governor of Colorado on all things COVID-related. The group is called the Governor’s Expert Emergency Epidemic Response Committee medical advisory group. Dr. Lockhart is advising the group on vaccine distribution, among other things. Besides his COVID-related activities, Dr. Lockhart practices general pulmonology with focus on specialty clinics, including interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis and bronchiectasis, asthma/obstructive lung disease, and pre/post-transplant clinics. He is a member of the American Thoracic Society and was one of a number of speakers who presented COVID-19: Global Perspectives at the ATS 2020 Virtual International Conference August 2020.
Upon landing in New York, if I could sum up the most striking observation in one word, it would be “fear.” The first thing that our driver – donning a mask – asked us was, “Would you like some hand sanitizer?”
If humidity makes breathing tough, hot weather make it even tougher. “Problems can worsen when high humidity is looped together with higher temperatures,” says Dr. Lockhart. “Even people who don’t have lung disease can feel like they’re suffocating outside and ‘swimming’ through hot, humid air."
“I worry that if these populations don't accept the vaccine that is, to the best of our ability is released, when it's known to be safe, at least in the short side effect outcomes, then these potential gap in and healthcare outcomes are going to widen even further if they're not accepting of this vaccine.”
“Would hope that there’s going to be an increase in the number of people on a year to year basis that are going to accept influenza vaccine, especially to be overrun by influenza on top of coronavirus would be devastating for a lot of populations, but I'm hoping that that won’t be the case, we’ll be able to have the right amount of population for that.”