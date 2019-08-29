Beaches, lakes, and pools are great ways to beat the heat but there are precautions to take before reaching for that swimsuit, said Gabriella Cardone, MD, an emergency medicine pediatrician with McGovern Medical School at UTHealth and attending physician at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital. “Taking the time to follow some basic precautions will keep you and your loved ones safe in the water all summer long,” Cardone said. Before engaging in aquatic activities, make sure everyone knows how to swim or has an approved life jacket. Water noodles, inner tubes, or water wings do not count. Tragically, there are approximately 3,536 fatal unintentional drownings in the U.S. every year, which is an average of 10 deaths a day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Children should learn how to swim by age 4 and their parents should learn cardiopulmonary resuscitation or CPR in case of emergency,” Cardone said.