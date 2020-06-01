Gary Liguori is a respected health expert with more than 25 years of experience as a university instructor, professor and researcher. He currently serves as the inaugural dean of the University of Rhode Island’s College of Health Sciences. Over the past 20 years, Liguori’s research on such topics as physical activity, nutrition, obesity, physical assessment and cardiac rehabilitation has been published widely in academic journals. As dean of the URI College of Health Sciences, Liguori oversees faculty, staff and students in seven departments: Communicative Disorders, Health Studies, Human Development and Family Studies, Kinesiology, Nutrition and Food Sciences, Physical Therapy and Psychology. The college enrolls approximately 3,000 undergraduate and 350 graduate students. He is also the coordinating dean of the University of Rhode Island Academic Health Collaborative, which includes the Colleges of Health Sciences, Nursing and Pharmacy, and the Institute for Integrated Health and Innovation, which fosters research, partnerships, and community engagement. In addition to serving as dean, Liguori is the senior editor of the upcoming 11th edition of the American College of Sports Medicine Guidelines for Exercise Testing and Prescription. He is also a USA Track & Field certified Level One track and field coach and a certified track and field meet official. Liguori is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine as a Clinical Exercise Physiologist, and by the American Heart Association to provide Advanced Cardiac Life Support. He also holds the credential of Advanced Physical Fitness Specialist from the Cooper Institute of Aerobics Research. Prior to joining URI in 2016, Liguori served as the head of the University of Tennessee Chattanooga Department of Health and Human Performance and was the founding director of its Healthy Living Center. From 2005 to 2012, Liguori was assistant/associate professor and graduate coordinator in the Department of Health, Nutrition & Exercise Sciences at North Dakota State University. Liguori earned his Ph.D. in wellness from the College of Human Development & Education at North Dakota State University and his master of science degree in cardiac rehabilitation/ exercise science from East Stroudsburg University.