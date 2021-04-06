Johns Hopkins Carey Business School professor Ge Bai is a health policy expert and helped write the proposed Senate bill. “Good luck – you’re likely to pay a very high price for this trip,” Bai said, adding, “I think this air ambulance issue is the pos

The amount of charity care provided by government and nonprofit hospitals falls short of the obligation implied by their favorable tax treatment, according to a new study in the April issue of Health Affairs by researchers at Johns Hopkins University’s Carey Business School and Bloomberg School of Public Health. 06-Apr-2021 10:55:54 AM EDT

Many hospitals still see the chargemaster price as an important way to enhance revenue,” said Ge Bai, an expert on health care finance and accounting at Johns Hopkins University. “Having a high list price means they have more leverage in negotiating prices for people covered by private insurance.” - New York Times: Hospitals Must Now Post Prices. But It May Take a Brain Surgeon to Decipher Them.

The $322 million “merely indicates the amount they would have charged arbitrarily” before negotiated insurer discounts, said Ge Bai, an accounting and health policy professor at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School. Insurers would have paid UVA only $88 million for that care, according to an accounting of unpaid bills presented last year to the UVA Health board. Even that unpaid figure didn’t come out of UVA’s purse since federal and state governments provided “funding earmarked to cover indigent care” for almost all of it — $83.7 million, according to Bai. The real, “unfunded” cost of UVA’s indigent care: $4.3 million, or 1.3 percent of what it claims, according to the document. “That’s nothing,” given how much money UVA makes, Bai said. “Nonprofit hospitals advance their charitable mission primarily through providing indigent care.” - Washington Post: ‘UVA has ruined us’: Health system sues thousands of patients, seizing paychecks and putting liens on homes