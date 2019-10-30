Dr. Westrich is director of research emeritus in the Adult Reconstruction and Joint Replacement Service at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York City, where he sees patients. The Hospital is consistently ranked the #1 hospital for orthopedics nationwide by U.S. News & World Report. Dr. Westrich specializes in diagnosing and treating complex injuries and diseases of the hip and knee in adults of all ages, including revision hip and knee replacement. He has published hundreds of research papers and continues to conduct studies to advance the field. His areas of special expertise include robotic-assisted hip and knee replacement; dual mobility hip replacement; complex revision hip and knee replacement; minimally invasive hip and knee replacement; the cementless knee replacement; and multimodal analgesia to control pain and reduce the need for opioid medication. He is considered a leading expert in preventing blood clots after joint replacement surgery. At HSS, Dr. Westrich is co-chair of the Infection Control Committee, co-chair of the Complex Case Review Panel and co-chair of the Thromboembolic Disease Committee. He served as president of the Eastern Orthopedic Association in 2015. With an undergraduate degree in engineering, he has worked with medical device companies to design new and improved joint replacements and surgical instrumentation.