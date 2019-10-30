Dr. Westrich is director of research emeritus in the Adult Reconstruction and Joint Replacement Service at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York City, where he sees patients. The Hospital is consistently ranked the #1 hospital for orthopedics nationwide by U.S. News & World Report. Dr. Westrich specializes in diagnosing and treating complex injuries and diseases of the hip and knee in adults of all ages, including revision hip and knee replacement. He has published hundreds of research papers and continues to conduct studies to advance the field. His areas of special expertise include robotic-assisted hip and knee replacement; dual mobility hip replacement; complex revision hip and knee replacement; minimally invasive hip and knee replacement; the cementless knee replacement; and multimodal analgesia to control pain and reduce the need for opioid medication. He is considered a leading expert in preventing blood clots after joint replacement surgery. At HSS, Dr. Westrich is co-chair of the Infection Control Committee, co-chair of the Complex Case Review Panel and co-chair of the Thromboembolic Disease Committee. He served as president of the Eastern Orthopedic Association in 2015. With an undergraduate degree in engineering, he has worked with medical device companies to design new and improved joint replacements and surgical instrumentation.
Advances in knee replacement surgery, such as robotic-assisted surgery and improvements in implant design and materials, make it a viable option for younger patients seeking pain relief.
A rock-climbing adventure-lover credits three specialized orthopedic surgeons at HSS with helping her maintain her active lifestyle. The 66-year-old patient says, “Never once did any of my doctors at HSS express the notion that these goals were too extreme for someone my age.”
A knee replacement generally doesn't last a lifetime in younger patients, but advances in technology and implant design could change that. A cementless knee implant, which is often used with a robotic system, combines two of the most recent advancements into one high tech procedure that could prolong the longevity of a knee replacement.
"The extreme accuracy provided by the robotic-assisted system could potentially improve the longevity of a knee or hip replacement. This is an important consideration, especially for younger patients. Studies have shown that optimal alignment and positioning of the implant are critical for the long term success of a joint replacement."
"Our study found that the newer technology with modular dual mobility components offered increased stability, lowering the risk of dislocation, without compromising hip range of motion in patients having a revision surgery."
“With the new cementless prosthesis, the components are press fit into place for ‘biologic fixation,’ which basically means that the bone will grow into the implant. With biologic fixation, many joint replacement specialists believe that loosening over time could be less likely.”
