George Goshua, MD, MSc is an Assistant Professor of Medicine (Hematology) in the Clinician-Scientist Track. He is a Yale-trained, board-certified internist and hematologist, with methodological training in risk and decision science from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Dr. Goshua is the PI of the first quantitative decision analytic modeling laboratory in hematology-oncology in the United States (Goshua Lab). His clinical expertise is in the care of adults with rare hematologic disorders, with a particular focus in immunohematology and thrombosis. His laboratory research employs quantitative decision analytic modeling methods to #1 fill gaps in clinical guidelines, #2 impact health resource allocation and/or #3 inform health policy decisions. This body of original science has been published in journals that include the Annals of Internal Medicine, Blood (inclusive of a #1 globally trending manuscript), The Lancet Haematology (the journal's #1 most cited original research), The Lancet Regional Health, Blood Advances, American Journal of Hematology (2021 AJH Young Investigator Award, 2022 AJH YIA Finalist), Science Immunology, Chest, and Clinical Infectious Diseases. Beyond research recognitions awarded by the leading hematology societies, Dr. Goshua's invited service at the interface of decision science and clinical medicine includes the 1. American Society of Hematology Patient Decision Aid Steering Group, 2. Institute for Clinical and Economic Review's Independent Appraisal Committee, and 3. Editorial Board at the Annals of Internal Medicine, with an expert focus in health economics.