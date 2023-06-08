George’s key research areas are human thermal physiology, environmental ergonomics and heat transfer through clothing. He is an expert in how the human body performs in hot and cold climates and the impact clothing can have on this performance. George is Director of the University’s Environmental Ergonomics Research Centre and has a Chair in Environmental Ergonomics and Physiology.
Title
Cited By
Year
Relative influence of individual characteristics on critical WBGT limits in young adults (PSU HEAT Project)
2023
Worker protection in a warming world–modelling the impact of climate and clothing on physical work capacity
2023
Relatively minor influence of individual characteristics on critical wet-bulb globe temperature (WBGT) limits during light activity in young adults (PSU HEAT Project)
1
2023
Thermoregulatory responses during road races in hot-humid conditions at the 2019 Athletics World Championships
2023
Influence of environmental temperature on textile hand-feel perception
2023
Perceptual responses of (sports-) clothing-body interaction simulating pre-and post-purchase experience
2023
A thermal foot manikin as a tool for footwear evaluation and development
6
2023
Wearable sweat analysis to determine biological age
2023
Human scalp hair as a thermoregulatory adaptation
2023
Reply to Richalet and Hermand. Updating the CVR model for limitations in maximum myocardial contractility at high altitude
2023
The impacts of sport emissions on climate: Measurement, mitigation, and making a difference
2
2023
Abstracts from The Cold Weather Operations Conference 2021
2022
Can you see the feel? The absence of tactile cues in clothing e-commerce impairs consumer decision making
3
2022
Quantifying the impact of heat on human physical work capacity; part IV: interactions between work duration and heat stress severity
3
2022
The impact of climate change on agricultural labour productivity: implications for human mobility and poverty
2022
Establishing heat stress indicators for work in a warming world: multi-country field evaluation and consensus recommendations
2022
Thermal physiology, more relevant than ever before
2
2022
A mathematical model for predicting cardiovascular responses at rest and during exercise in demanding environmental conditions
2
2022
Physiological mechanisms of the impact of heat during pregnancy and the clinical implications: review of the evidence from an expert group meeting
24
2022
Indicators to assess physiological heat strain–Part 3: Multi-country field evaluation and consensus recommendations
24
2022
Tightly curled scalp hair protected early humans from the sun’s radiative heat, allowing their brains to grow to sizes comparable to those of modern humans. Loughborough University researchers in the UK worked with Penn State University to study heat transfer through human hair wigs and the environment to examine how diverse hair textures affect heat gain from solar radiation.
