George Havenith, PhD

Loughborough University

Professor of Environmental Physiology and Ergonomics

Expertise: Environmental Physiology and ErgonomicsHeat StressHypothermiaHuman Performance in Hot WeatherHuman Performance in Cold WeatherClothing ErgonomicsWeather Survival

George’s key research areas are human thermal physiology, environmental ergonomics and heat transfer through clothing. He is an expert in how the human body performs in hot and cold climates and the impact clothing can have on this performance. George is Director of the University’s Environmental Ergonomics Research Centre and has a Chair in Environmental Ergonomics and Physiology.

Relative influence of individual characteristics on critical WBGT limits in young adults (PSU HEAT Project)

2023

Worker protection in a warming world–modelling the impact of climate and clothing on physical work capacity

2023

Relatively minor influence of individual characteristics on critical wet-bulb globe temperature (WBGT) limits during light activity in young adults (PSU HEAT Project)

1

2023

Thermoregulatory responses during road races in hot-humid conditions at the 2019 Athletics World Championships

2023

Influence of environmental temperature on textile hand-feel perception

2023

Perceptual responses of (sports-) clothing-body interaction simulating pre-and post-purchase experience

2023

A thermal foot manikin as a tool for footwear evaluation and development

6

2023

Wearable sweat analysis to determine biological age

2023

Human scalp hair as a thermoregulatory adaptation

2023

Reply to Richalet and Hermand. Updating the CVR model for limitations in maximum myocardial contractility at high altitude

2023

The impacts of sport emissions on climate: Measurement, mitigation, and making a difference

2

2023

Abstracts from The Cold Weather Operations Conference 2021

2022

Can you see the feel? The absence of tactile cues in clothing e-commerce impairs consumer decision making

3

2022

Quantifying the impact of heat on human physical work capacity; part IV: interactions between work duration and heat stress severity

3

2022

The impact of climate change on agricultural labour productivity: implications for human mobility and poverty

2022

Establishing heat stress indicators for work in a warming world: multi-country field evaluation and consensus recommendations

2022

Thermal physiology, more relevant than ever before

2

2022

A mathematical model for predicting cardiovascular responses at rest and during exercise in demanding environmental conditions

2

2022

Physiological mechanisms of the impact of heat during pregnancy and the clinical implications: review of the evidence from an expert group meeting

24

2022

Indicators to assess physiological heat strain–Part 3: Multi-country field evaluation and consensus recommendations

24

2022

Curly hair kept early humans cool

Tightly curled scalp hair protected early humans from the sun’s radiative heat, allowing their brains to grow to sizes comparable to those of modern humans. Loughborough University researchers in the UK worked with Penn State University to study heat transfer through human hair wigs and the environment to examine how diverse hair textures affect heat gain from solar radiation.
08-Jun-2023 12:25:44 PM EDT

