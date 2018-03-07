Georgia Hall, Ph.D., is director of the National Institute on Out-of-School Time (NIOST) and associate director of the Wellesley Centers for Women. Hall specializes in research and evaluation on youth development programs, settings, and learning experiences. Her work has focused extensively on strategies to improve out-of-school time program quality along with investigations of summer learning programs and STEM initiatives for girls. Hall serves as principal investigator on several multi-year research projects and is a frequent presenter at national conferences, seminars, and meetings. Hall’s work has included management of many types of large research and technical assistance projects including supervising logistics, development and execution of fieldwork and data collection systems, data processing, analysis, and reporting, and overall communication and collaboration with project partners and funders.