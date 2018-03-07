Georgia Hall, Ph.D., is director of the National Institute on Out-of-School Time (NIOST) and associate director of the Wellesley Centers for Women. Hall specializes in research and evaluation on youth development programs, settings, and learning experiences. Her work has focused extensively on strategies to improve out-of-school time program quality along with investigations of summer learning programs and STEM initiatives for girls. Hall serves as principal investigator on several multi-year research projects and is a frequent presenter at national conferences, seminars, and meetings. Hall’s work has included management of many types of large research and technical assistance projects including supervising logistics, development and execution of fieldwork and data collection systems, data processing, analysis, and reporting, and overall communication and collaboration with project partners and funders.
“When you live in rural locations, you have less access to zoos, science museums, aquariums, and other informal STEM learning environments. That can have an impact on your thinking about STEM pathways and careers.”
"Today, the health and wellbeing of thousands of children are in peril.It has long been established in the field of child and youth development that caring relationships are key factors in the positive and healthy development of children and youth. Separating children from their primary caring relationship--their parents--is critically detrimental and traumatizing."
"Decades of research in the child and youth development fields have made it clear that children need to be surrounded by appropriate structure, safety, supportive relationships, skill-building, high expectations, continuity, and predictability."
