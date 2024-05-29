Dr. Pongas is a board certified hematologist and oncologist with clinical experience in indolent and aggressive lymphomas. His research interest is the development of cancer therapeutics for B cell lymphomas and viral associated lymphomas. He has done significant laboratory work in Diffuse Large B cell lymphoma elucidating the therapeutic role of inhibiting various PI3K isoforms. He collaborates with clinical scientists to develop novel therapies in lymphomas and with laboratory scientists to study the mechanism of resistance to the therapies and ways to bypass it. With this approach he hopes to develop combinational therapies and increase the cure rates of various lymphomas.