Bio

Ghassan Moussawi is an associate professor of gender and women's studies and sociology at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. His research lies at the intersections of transnational gender and sexuality studies, inequalities, race and ethnicity, postcolonial feminisms, affect and emotion studies, violence and war, and queer of color critique, with keen attention to nation and empire.

Research interests

Transnational gender and sexualities

Race and ethnicity

Queer theory

Queer of color critique

Urban studies

Feminist theory and methods

Transnational mobility

Affect and emotions

Violence and War

Empire

LGBT refugees and immigrants

Education

PhD, Rutgers University