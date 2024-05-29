Ghassan Moussawi

College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Associate Professor, Sociology and Gender and Women's Studies

Expertise: SociologyGender and Women's studiesFeminist Studyqueer studiesSexuality StudiesPost ColonialFeminismEmotionUrban StudiesLGBT refugees

Bio
 Ghassan Moussawi is an associate professor of gender and women's studies and sociology at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. His research lies at the intersections of transnational gender and sexuality studies, inequalities, race and ethnicity, postcolonial feminisms, affect and emotion studies, violence and war, and queer of color critique, with keen attention to nation and empire.


Research interests
 Transnational gender and sexualities
 Race and ethnicity
 Queer theory
 Queer of color critique
 Urban studies
 Feminist theory and methods
 Transnational mobility
 Affect and emotions
Violence and War
 Empire
LGBT refugees and immigrants


Education
PhD, Rutgers University

