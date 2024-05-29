Bio
Ghassan Moussawi is an associate professor of gender and women's studies and sociology at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. His research lies at the intersections of transnational gender and sexuality studies, inequalities, race and ethnicity, postcolonial feminisms, affect and emotion studies, violence and war, and queer of color critique, with keen attention to nation and empire.
Research interests
Transnational gender and sexualities
Race and ethnicity
Queer theory
Queer of color critique
Urban studies
Feminist theory and methods
Transnational mobility
Affect and emotions
Violence and War
Empire
LGBT refugees and immigrants
Education
PhD, Rutgers University