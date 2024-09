Gilbert Youssef, MD is Neuro-Oncologist at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. He primarily treats patients with brain and spinal cord tumors, including, glioma, meningioma, ependymoma, medulloblastoma, schwannoma, lymphoma, and brain metastases. He also treats patients who develop neurologic complications from cancer or its treatment.

He is interested in neuroimaging, while focusing on clinical endpoints in clinical trials. He is also involved in multiple clinical trials that are ongoing at Dana-Farber.