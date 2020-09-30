Dr. Gina Agarwal describes herself as a Primary Care Epidemiologist — leading the Vulnerable individuals in Primary Care (VIP) Research Lab that focuses on improving health systems for vulnerable populations, ensuring people in need receive appropriate care at the right time and in the right place. Her work has driven health system change in Ontario. It has been published in influential journals including the Canadian Medical Association Journal and been featured by national media, including the CBC. She holds multiple major grants from the Canadian Institute of Health Research (CIHR) and Hamilton Health Sciences for her research on novel health risk-assessment programs for seniors in vulnerable areas and seniors’ buildings. Her work with community paramedicine has been recognized as the foundation for the standardized ‘wellness clinic’ provision offered by paramedics across many municipalities. Gina is the Principal Investigator of McMaster Community Paramedicine Research Team. The Community Paramedicine at Clinic [email protected] program was inspired by her PhD work with the CHAP Program in Grimsby (the CHAD Program) and links to her involvement with other CHAP-like research programs in the South Asian Community (C-ChAMP). She is also the lead of the CHAP-Philippines research program, and has an avid interest in Global Health Research. An academic general practitioner who trained and worked in England since the early 90’s, Gina joined the McMaster Department of Family Medicine in 2000. She works as a family physician with a busy family practice at the McMaster Family Practice (MFP) where she is deeply involved in training family medicine residents. Her research experience started in the UK as a fellow with the Imperial College School of Medicine where she developed and worked on the National Survey of Diabetes Care for the British Diabetes Association. Since moving to Canada, she has been the recipient of many research grants and held research fellowships with CIHR and Diabetes Canada. Her PhD in Epidemiology was awarded the Faculty of Health Sciences Graduate Program Outstanding Thesis Award by McMaster University. She is one of a few active practicing family physicians who also holds a PhD. She worked extensively with the Public Health Agency of Canada around the development and validation of the CANRISK diabetes scoring tool. She received an Award of Excellence from the College of Family Physicians of Canada in 2016 and CIHR selected her as one of Canada’s 150 Researchers. Gina was presented the prestigious Mid-Career Researcher Award from the North American Primary Care Research Group (NAPCRG) in November 2018. Gina regularly supervises undergraduate, masters and doctoral students. Her students have been successful in obtaining research grants and have won McMaster University Health Sciences Quality Assurance Awards and Ontario College of Family Physicians Resident Research Prizes. In 2017, she was recognized for her excellence in student supervision by the McMaster University Department of Health Research Methodology, Evidence and Impact.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Global, regional, and national age-sex-specific mortality for 282 causes of death in 195 countries and territories, 1980–2017: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of …
|
2017
|
2018
|
Global, regional, and national incidence, prevalence, and years lived with disability for 354 diseases and injuries for 195 countries and territories, 1990–2017: a systematic …
|
1762
|
2018
|
Alcohol use and burden for 195 countries and territories, 1990–2016: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2016
|
1087
|
2018
|
Global, regional, and national disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs) for 359 diseases and injuries and healthy life expectancy (HALE) for 195 countries and territories, 1990 …
|
892
|
2018
|
Global, regional, and national comparative risk assessment of 84 behavioural, environmental and occupational, and metabolic risks or clusters of risks for 195 countries and …
|
678
|
2018
|
Global, regional, and national burden of stroke, 1990–2016: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2016
|
618
|
2019
|
Global, regional, and national age-sex-specific mortality and life expectancy, 1950–2017: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2017
|
450
|
2018
|
Measuring performance on the Healthcare Access and Quality Index for 195 countries and territories and selected subnational locations: a systematic analysis from the Global …
|
252
|
2018
|
Measuring progress from 1990 to 2017 and projecting attainment to 2030 of the health-related Sustainable Development Goals for 195 countries and territories: a systematic …
|
196
|
2018
|
Global burden of 87 risk factors in 204 countries and territories, 1990–2019: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2019
|
195
|
2020
|
Global burden of 369 diseases and injuries in 204 countries and territories, 1990–2019: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2019
|
192
|
2020
|
Accuracy of self-reports of Pap and mammography screening compared to medical record: a meta-analysis
|
156
|
2009
|
Population and fertility by age and sex for 195 countries and territories, 1950–2017: a systematic analysis for the global burden of disease study 2017
|
114
|
2018
|
Validating the CANRISK prognostic model for assessing diabetes risk in Canada's multi-ethnic population
|
113
|
2011
|
A survey of diabetes care in general practice in England and Wales.
|
106
|
2000
|
Five insights from the global burden of disease study 2019
|
95
|
2020
|
Consent for use of personal information for health research: do people with potentially stigmatizing health conditions and the general public differ in their opinions?
|
76
|
2009
|
Measuring universal health coverage based on an index of effective coverage of health services in 204 countries and territories, 1990–2019: a systematic analysis for the Global …
|
68
|
2020
|
Self-reported teamwork in family health team practices in Ontario: Organizational and cultural predictors of team climate
|
55
|
2011
|
Vitiligo: an under-estimated problem.
|
53
|
1998
The collaborate will bring together researchers, clinicians, educators and partners to work on issues that will address the diverse needs of our community, including bringing paramedics into subsidized housing, prison health research, indigenous teaching through art, bringing trained volunteers into the homes of older adults, studying how to reduce the number of unnecessary medications a patient takes, and more.
30-Sep-2020 11:35:54 AM EDT
“It’s not a good use of resources if somebody’s calling 911 when they could go and see their family physician. Probably, many of the calls emanating from a social housing would be things that could be dealt with in other ways.”
- https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/community-preventive-care-clinics-help-reduce-911-calls-and-boost-health-study-1.3949376