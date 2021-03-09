Dr. Traverso is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and in the Division of Gastroenterology, Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH), Harvard Medical School. Dr. Traverso grew up in Peru, Canada and the United Kingdom. He received his BA from Trinity College, University of Cambridge, UK, and his Ph.D. from the lab of Prof. Bert Vogelstein at Johns Hopkins University. He subsequently completed medical school at the University of Cambridge, internal medicine residency at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital and his gastroenterology fellowship training at Massachusetts General Hospital, both at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Traverso’s previous work focused on the development of novel molecular tests for the early detection of colon cancer. For his post-doctoral research, he transitioned to the fields of chemical and biomedical engineering in the laboratory of Professor Robert Langer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) where he developed a series of novel technologies for drug delivery as well as physiological sensing via the gastrointestinal tract. Dr. Traverso’s work has been published in the New England Journal of Medicine, The Lancet, the Journal of the American Medical Association, Nature, Science, Nature Biotechnology, Nature Materials, Nature Communications, Science Translational Medicine and Cancer Research. He has been the recipient of the Grand Prize of the Collegiate Inventors Competition, a Research Fellowship from Trinity College, and was named one of the most promising innovators under 35 by the MIT Tech Review’s TR 35. His current research program is focused on developing the next generation of drug delivery systems to enable efficient delivery of therapeutics through the gastrointestinal tract as well developing novel ingestible electronic devices for sensing a broad array of physiologic and pathophysiologic parameters. Additionally, Dr. Traverso continues his efforts towards the development of novel diagnostic tests that enable the early detection of cancer. Dr. Traverso is a featured speaker in ASME's VisualizeMED virtual conference, April 14-15.
Title
Cited By
Year
Genes expressed in human tumor endothelium
2117
2000
Transforming single DNA molecules into fluorescent magnetic particles for detection and enumeration of genetic variations
1054
2003
Germline mutations of the gene encoding bone morphogenetic protein receptor 1A in juvenile polyposis
663
2001
Detection of APC mutations in fecal DNA from patients with colorectal tumors
461
2002
Detecting colorectal cancer in stool with the use of multiple genetic targets
458
2001
Top-down morphogenesis of colorectal tumors
427
2001
Three classes of genes mutated in colorectal cancers with chromosomal instability
236
2004
A pH-responsive supramolecular polymer gel as an enteric elastomer for use in gastric devices
205
2015
Detection of proximal colorectal cancers through analysis of faecal DNA
192
2002
An inflammation-targeting hydrogel for local drug delivery in inflammatory bowel disease
165
2015
An ingestible bacterial-electronic system to monitor gastrointestinal health
155
2018
Whole-exome sequencing analyses of inflammatory bowel Disease− Associated colorectal cancers
148
2016
Evolution of macromolecular complexity in drug delivery systems
139
2017
An ingestible self-orienting system for oral delivery of macromolecules
104
2019
Oral, ultra–long-lasting drug delivery: application toward malaria elimination goals
104
2016
Microneedles for drug delivery via the gastrointestinal tract
91
2015
Prolonged energy harvesting for ingestible devices
79
2017
Development of an oral once-weekly drug delivery system for HIV antiretroviral therapy
73
2018
Triggerable tough hydrogels for gastric resident dosage forms
68
2017
Ultrasound-mediated gastrointestinal drug delivery
68
2015
ASME’s VisualizeMED: Modeling and Simulation in Medicine will take place on April 14-15, 2021. This two-day virtual event is enabling the transformation of modeling and simulation in medicine by bringing together industry experts of technology and masters of technique who are effectively implementing it with the goal to increase the application and adoption on a global scale.
09-Mar-2021 12:30:48 PM EST
“Children often aren’t able to take solid dosage forms like capsules and tablets. We started to think about whether we could develop liquid formulations that could form a synthetic epithelial lining that could then be used for drug delivery, making it easier for the patient to receive the medication.”
“Our motivation is to make it easier for patients to take medication, particularly medications that require an injection. The classic one is insulin, but there are many others.”
- https://news.mit.edu/2019/pill-deliver-insulin-orally-0207
"What’s critical is [...] really working as part of the team that pulls together [...] elements including the mechanical aspects as well as the modeling, heavy computational modeling that both informs the potential safety".
- https://www.newswise.com/coronavirus/fast-tracking-clinical-trials-vaccine-delivery-and-personal-protective-equipment-through-engineering-live-virtual-event-for-march-11-3pm-et/?article_id=747245
"f drugs are dosed more infrequently, actually folks continue to fill their prescriptions and take medications with higher adherence or compliance rates."
- https://www.newswise.com/coronavirus/fast-tracking-clinical-trials-vaccine-delivery-and-personal-protective-equipment-through-engineering-live-virtual-event-for-march-11-3pm-et/?article_id=747245