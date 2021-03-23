Gisele A Oda received her B.S., M.S. and Ph.D degrees in Physics from the University of São Paulo in 1990, 1992 and 1998, respectively. From 1999 to 2000, she was a posdoc in the Center for Biological Timing, University of Virginia. From 2001 to 2006, she was a posdoc in Physics at the University of São Paulo. She is currently an Assistant Professor at the Department of Physiology at the Institute of Biosciences, University of São Paulo. Her research interests include: Chronobiology, Comparative Physiology, Nonlinear Dynamics.