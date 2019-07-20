Greg Autry is an expert in entrepreneurship, macroeconomics and space policy. His research focuses on governmental roles in the emergence of new industries especially within the global commercial space industry. Professor Autry teaches space leadership, policy and business in the Thunderbird School of Global Management. He has been a notable advocate for space exploration and development, serving as Chair of the Safety Working Group in the FAA Commercial Space Transportation Advisory Committee (COMSTAC), and as vice president of the National Space Society and the Beyond Earth Institute.