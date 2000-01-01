Biography

Greg Odegard is John O. Hallquist's Endowed Chair in Computational Mechanics in the Department of Mechanical Engineering–Engineering Mechanics at Michigan Technological University. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Colorado at Boulder, a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Denver, and a PhD in Materials Science from the University of Denver.

Odegard was a researcher at NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia, from 2000 to 2004, when he joined the faculty at Michigan Tech. He has received numerous awards, including the Ralph R. Teetor Educational Award in 2011, the Ferdinand P. Beer and E. Russell Johnston Jr. Outstanding New Mechanics Educator Award in 2008, the Michigan Tech Outstanding Graduate Mentor Award in 2008, the Boeing/SDM Best Paper Award in 2005, and the SAMPE Outstanding Graduate Student Award in 1998.

Odegard has authored or co-authored over sixty technical journal articles and four book chapters, and has been involved in over one hundred conference presentations. According to Google Scholar, his publications have been cited over 4,000 times in the technical literature. His research has been funded by NASA, the Air Force Office of Scientific Research, the National Science Foundation, the National Institutes of Health, Mayo Clinic, Southwestern Energy, General Motors, REL, and Titan Tires. As a PI and co-PI, he has been involved in externally funded research projects totaling over $21 million.