Dr. Gustavo Caetano-Anollés explores molecular diversity and how molecular structure determines biological function in plants, animals, fungi, and microbes of significance to agriculture. He studies the origin, structure, and evolution of genomes, proteomes, RNomes, and functionomes for applications including bioengineering, biomedicine, and systems biology. More information:

Caetano-Anollés' atelier of evolutionary bioinformatics and plant bioinformation focuses on creative ways to mine, visualize and integrate data from structural and functional genomic research. His group is particularly interested in the evolution of macromolecular structure and networks in biology, the reconstruction of evolutionary history, the incorporation of evolutionary considerations in genomic research, the study of levels and patterns of genome-wide mutation, and processes that are linked to co-evolutionary phenomena (such as plant pathogenesis and symbiosis). In particular, his research has been productive in two specific areas, the evolution of the structure of macromolecules and the molecular basis of biodiversity. Affiliations:

Caetano-Anollés is a professor of bioinformatics in the Department of Crop Sciences in the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (ACES) and health innovation professor in the Carle Illinois College of Medicine at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He is also a faculty affiliate in the Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology.