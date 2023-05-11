Dr. Gustavo Caetano-Anollés explores molecular diversity and how molecular structure determines biological function in plants, animals, fungi, and microbes of significance to agriculture. He studies the origin, structure, and evolution of genomes, proteomes, RNomes, and functionomes for applications including bioengineering, biomedicine, and systems biology.
Caetano-Anollés' atelier of evolutionary bioinformatics and plant bioinformation focuses on creative ways to mine, visualize and integrate data from structural and functional genomic research. His group is particularly interested in the evolution of macromolecular structure and networks in biology, the reconstruction of evolutionary history, the incorporation of evolutionary considerations in genomic research, the study of levels and patterns of genome-wide mutation, and processes that are linked to co-evolutionary phenomena (such as plant pathogenesis and symbiosis). In particular, his research has been productive in two specific areas, the evolution of the structure of macromolecules and the molecular basis of biodiversity.
Caetano-Anollés is a professor of bioinformatics in the Department of Crop Sciences in the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (ACES) and health innovation professor in the Carle Illinois College of Medicine at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He is also a faculty affiliate in the Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology.
Title
Cited By
Year
Agency in evolution of biomolecular communication
2023
Worldwide Correlations Support COVID-19 Seasonal Behavior and Impact of Global Change
1
2023
A note on retrodiction and machine evolution
2023
Tracing the birth of structural domains from loops during protein evolution
1
2023
Seasonal effects decouple SARS-CoV-2 haplotypes worldwide
1
2023
Evolution-The origins and mechanisms of diversity
2022
The rise of hierarchy and modularity in biological networks explained by Empedocles’ double tale∼ 2,400 years before Darwin and systems biology
3
2022
The origin and language-like evolutionary behavior of proteins and translation:(untangled with deep-time chronologies and networks)
2022
Recruitment: A problem of entangled temporal parts
2
2022
Dissecting “Evolution–The origins and mechanisms of diversity” by Jonathan Bard
2022
The emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern in Australia by haplotype coalescence reveals a continental link to COVID-19 seasonality
2
2022
The seasonal behaviour of COVID-19 and its galectin-like culprit of the viral spike
5
2022
Biological networks across scales—the theoretical and empirical foundations for time-varying complex networks that connect structure and function across levels of biological …
9
2021
Tracing protein and proteome history with chronologies and networks: folding recapitulates evolution
6
2021
The compressed vocabulary of microbial life
5
2021
Evolution of networks of protein domain organization
24
2021
The tree of life describes a tripartite cellular world
7
2021
Menzerath–Altmann’s law of syntax in RNA accretion history
5
2021
The Tree of Life describes a tripartite cellular world: neglected support from genome structure and codon usage and the fallacy of alignment‐dependent phylogenetic interpretations
1
2021
Temperature and latitude correlate with SARS-CoV-2 epidemiological variables but not with genomic change worldwide
37
2021
As the northern hemisphere heads into summer, we may be in for a COVID-19 reprieve. Not because the pandemic is over; the Omicron subvariant ‘Arcturus’ is still creeping upward and causing new symptoms. But two new studies from the University of Illinois add evidence supporting a seasonal pattern in the behavior of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
