Dr. Gwynne Mhuireach has a multi-disciplinary background, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology, a masters in Architecture, and a PhD in Landscape Architecture. She is also a third-generation Oregon farmer, operating a regenerative diversified livestock farm on the outskirts of Springfield. Mirroring this broad set of experiences, Gwynne’s research interests revolve around the relationships between human and planetary health, focusing specifically on built environment microbiomes and urban food systems. She is part of the Microbes and Social Equity Working Group and the Healthy Urban Microbiome Initiative. Gwynne received an EPA STAR PhD Fellowship and a USDA NIFA Postdoctoral Fellowship. Her upcoming research projects include a pilot study exploring the effects of short versus long food supply chains on the gut microbiome and a collaboration with Oregon State University and Washington State University Extension to advance building-integrated agriculture.