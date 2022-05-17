H. Richard Milner IV, Cornelius Vanderbilt Distinguished Professor of Education in the Department of Teaching and Learning at Vanderbilt University’s Peabody College of Education and Human Development, has been voted president-elect of the American Educational Research Association (AERA). Milner has secondary appointments in Peabody’s Department of Leadership, Policy, and Organizations and in the Department of Sociology in Vanderbilt’s College of Arts and Science. Milner joins AERA Council this year as president-elect. His presidency begins at the conclusion of the 2022 Annual Meeting. Milner studies urban education and teacher education, with an emphasis on equity and justice. Specifically, he explores micro-level school policies that shape students’ opportunities to learn, studies the social context of classrooms and schools, and examines the ways in which teachers’ discourses about race influence student learning, identity, and development. Milner’s research has advanced conceptual clarity in urban education. He has developed key tools for addressing racial opportunity gaps in education, including an Opportunity Gap Framework, a Researcher Positionality Framework, and a Teachers’ Race Talk Survey. Milner has published more than 100 journal articles and book chapters, and his articles have appeared in journals such as Educational Researcher, Urban Education, Review of Research in Education, Journal of Negro Education, and Journal of Teacher Education. His books Start Where You Are, But Don’t Stay There (Harvard Education Press, 2020) and Raceing to Class (Harvard Education Press, 2015), and co-authored book “These Kids Are Out of Control” (Corwin Press, 2018) have influenced designs, policies, and practices of school districts and teacher education courses across the U.S. and beyond. Milner is an elected member of the National Academy of Education and an AERA Fellow, and delivered the 2018 AERA Annual Brown Lecture in Education Research. He is the recipient of the AERA Early Career Award (2006) and the AERA Division K Award for Innovations in Research on Diversity in Teacher Education (2015). Milner currently serves as chair of AERA’s Exemplary Contributions to Practice-Engaged Research Award Committee, and serves on the editorial board of Educational Researcher, a peer-reviewed journal of AERA. Upon becoming AERA president in 2022, Milner will succeed Na’ilah Suad Nasir, president of the Spencer Foundation.
“As we face unprecedented educational demands, we have a chance to examine root causes of educational inequities and to build programs of research that systematically study what is working in education. [...] Many young people, educators, parents, families and communities are relying on us to work with them as we heal and reimagine what education can and should be locally and globally.”
- https://news.vanderbilt.edu/2021/04/14/h-richard-milner-iv-voted-president-elect-of-american-educational-research-association/