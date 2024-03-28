Dr. Erfani graduated from the School of Medicine at the National University of Iran, Tehran, Iran in 2014. He was offered a full scholarship to study MPH in 2013 and graduated from the School of Public Health in 2015. Seyed Hadi is currently a Post-doctoral Research Fellow in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, where he is involved in multiple clinical, basic science and epidemiologic research projects related to Obstetrics and Gynecology and Maternal Fetal Medicine.